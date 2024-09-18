Jim Cramer on The Home Depot Inc. (HD): ‘Another Stock That Fits the Federal Reserve’s Rate-Cutting Cycle’

We recently compiled a list titled Jim Cramer’s Ultimate Stock Picks: 10 Hot Stocks to Consider. In this article, we will look at where The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) ranks among Jim Cramer's 10 hot stocks to consider.

In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer emphasized the unexpected strength in the market, pointing out that many companies are doing better than Wall Street realizes. He suggests that investors should stop second-guessing these companies every time negative news surfaces. Cramer praises the excellent management and execution by CEOs, which he feels often goes unappreciated.

“Suddenly, all is forgiven, or if not all, then at least most. I’m talking about the incredible resilience in this market, buoyed by a recognition that many companies are simply better than Wall Street gives them credit for. We need to stop turning against them every time there’s a seemingly bad data point. Every day I come to work, I’m dazzled by the resourcefulness of executives who do their best to create value for you, the shareholder. Lots of stocks went up on days like today when the Dow advanced 335 points, the S&P gained 75%, and the NASDAQ jumped 1.0%, all thanks to good management and excellent execution that often goes unnoticed.”

Jim Cramer acknowledges that while some CEOs might warrant skepticism, many are truly exceptional and deserve more recognition for their efforts. He criticizes the overemphasis on short-term economic indicators, arguing that great companies stay focused and aren’t thrown off by minor fluctuations.

“Listen, I’m not a pushover. I can hit CEOs with tough questions when needed, some of them deserve skepticism and scorn. But there are also plenty of brilliant, hardworking CEOs with incredible teams, and you ignore their hustle at your own peril. This often gets lost in the shuffle when we’re focused on the parlor game of guessing the Fed’s next move, a quarter point, half a point, quarter, half. You know what I say? Let’s get serious. Terrific companies don’t get caught up in that quarter-half shuffle.”

Cramer highlights Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen as an example of strong leadership. Despite facing challenges like opposition to its acquisition of Albertsons and a tough economic climate, McMullen has successfully managed to keep food costs down. Through strategies such as an effective loyalty program and improvements to regional stores, the company has performed well. After a strong earnings report, the stock rose more than 7%, reflecting a successful turnaround.

“CEO Rodney McMullen has managed to keep food costs down and deliver fantastic numbers, all while maintaining an expensive, unionized labor force in a very uncertain commodity environment. How? The company confounded critics by developing a superior loyalty program, regionalizing their stores, and creating some of the best private-label products out there, second only to Costco. Food is still expensive, but cooking at home is far cheaper than dining out. McMullen tells us that consumers are no longer flush with cash, especially his most budget-conscious clientele. He notes, “Budget-conscious customers are buying more at the beginning of the month to stock up on essentials, and as the month progresses, they become more cautious with their spending.” Wow, that’s a tough environment! When I heard this, I thought back to the old company, the one that used to miss its numbers whenever the environment got a little tough. Everybody else remembers the old company too, which is why the stock was just sitting there waiting to be picked up, until this quarter’s report, after which it soared more than 7% in response to the fabulous results. Everyone thought the company would drop the ball, as they used to, but McMullen has finally whipped his supermarket into shape.”

In contrast, Cramer points out that the tech industry often suffers from misunderstandings due to its complex nature. He believes that Wall Street analysts frequently fail to appreciate the expertise and potential of tech CEOs who have a deep grasp of their businesses.

“We all need to eat, so it’s not hard to understand the grocery business. But it’s quite different when it comes to tech, where analysts constantly doubt the resolve and expertise of CEOs who simply know more about their businesses than the critics. In tech, the complexity often leads Wall Street to conclusions that have little to do with reality.”

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 86

Jim Cramer highlights The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) as another stock that could benefit from the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate cuts.

“Another stock that fits the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting cycle: Home Depot. At Thursday’s Club meeting, we took an in-depth look at why we started a position.”

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) offers a promising investment opportunity due to its strong earnings, strategic market position, and favorable economic conditions. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) recently reported better-than-expected Q2 2024 earnings, with EPS of $4.67 and revenue of $43.18 billion, exceeding analyst forecasts despite rising costs and inflation. Although The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s annual revenue guidance for FY 2024 is slightly below expectations, it remains solid given the current economic climate.

Analysts are optimistic about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s future, especially if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, which could increase consumer spending on home improvements and boost renovation demand. Additionally, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s strong presence in the professional market gives it a competitive edge by capturing high-margin business from contractors. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s dividend yield of around 2.56% adds appeal for income-focused investors.

With its robust financial performance, strategic advantages, and potential benefits from improving economic conditions, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is well-positioned for continued growth, making it an attractive investment.

Polen Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“In the second quarter, the top relative contributors to the Portfolio’s performance were all names we do not hold: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Meta Platforms, and AbbVie. With Home Depot, much of the quarter’s weakness came in April, as a higher-than-expected inflation reading caused investors to question the likelihood of imminent rate cuts in 2024. Given Home Depot’s sensitivity to interest rates, as it relates to home improvement projects, the stock sold off in the period.”

Overall HD ranks 5th on our list of Jim Cramer's ultimate stock picks. While we acknowledge the potential of HD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than HD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

