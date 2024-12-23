Jim Cramer Highlights the ‘Under $11 Meal At Chili’s Owned By Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Discussed These 11 Restaurants and Retail Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) stands against the other restaurant and retail stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently took a closer look at the state of the consumer, focusing on restaurants and retailers to understand the broader economic picture. According to Cramer, there is a common misconception about the economy, where people tend to think of the consumer as one homogenous group. He pointed out that there isn't a single consumer whose behavior can explain the overall economic trends. Instead, Cramer identified two distinct types of consumers in today's market.

“One consumer's going out looking for absolute bargains. The other consumer's looking for what I call “premium value” or “value at a price”. More expensive, but relative to similar offerings, you get a great deal.”

This conclusion came after Cramer listened to a variety of retail and restaurant earnings calls. He expressed skepticism about relying on broad aggregate data, such as national retail sales, which he believes doesn’t capture the full picture. Instead, Cramer prefers analyzing individual companies, piecing together information from different sources to form a clearer sense of the consumer landscape. He believes this approach provides a more accurate snapshot than relying on overarching statistics.

Cramer also noted that the rise of these two different consumer types has perplexed Wall Street. In the past, there was typically one consumer who either spent or didn’t, but that has changed. Now, there are two groups of consumers, each spending in different places.

In his conclusion, Cramer urged investors to stop focusing on whether consumers are struggling financially or facing challenges. The key, he said, is understanding choice.

“The bottom line: Stop trying to figure out if the consumer's cash strapped. Forget the headwinds. What matters is choice. Right now, consumers are lapping up absolute value at the lowest price or premium value, meaning better stuff that's a good deal versus the competition. But everything else? Maybe not so much. Hence why the aggregate numbers just don't tell the story.”

Our Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of 11 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during the recent episode of Mad Money on December 19. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment as of the third quarter, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

