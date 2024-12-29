Jim Cramer’s Hidden Gem: Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Is the Undervalued Stock You Need to Know

We recently published a list of the Jim Cramer's Hidden Gems: 10 Undervalued Stocks You Need to Know. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) stands against other undervalued stocks you need to know according to Jim Cramer.

With the year coming to a close, Jim Cramer, like everyone else, has a couple of things on his mind. The tail end of December saw significant turmoil in markets as while the Federal Reserve did cut interest rates by 25 basis points, it took a hawkish approach for its 2-25 rate cut cycle. The central bank guided just two cuts in 2025 as opposed to the earlier four, which led to the flagship S&P index dropping by 2.95% on the day of its decision.

Yet, the close of the week would prove to be a boon for markets in the form of the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index. The PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation reading, and for November, it sat at 2.4% on an annualized basis. This was lower than the 2.5% that economists had predicted, and as a result, markets took a breather with the S&P closing 1.1% higher on Friday. However, while the flagship S&P index might have pared back some of its losses, the Russell index that tracks 2,000 small-cap stocks didn't perform so well.

On the day the Fed announced its rate cut, this stock index sank by 4.39%. Yet, while the S&P surpassed a percentage point in gains on Friday, the Russel index lagged it to close 0.94% higher. The small-cap stock index also missed this week's Santa Claus rally. From Monday to the close of trading on Christmas Eve, the S&P had gained 1.84% to nearly reverse all of its losses since the Fed's meeting. However, the Russell index ended up 0.78% higher and is still down 3.18% from its Tuesday close before the Fed's conference.

The fact that small-cap stocks fell sharply after the Fed's 'bullish bearishness' and failed to regain momentum after the PCE data is unsurprising. These companies, due to their lighter balance sheets and localized presence, are more sensitive to economic slowdowns than large and mega-cap stocks. Their dependence on economic performance was clear after President-elect Donald Trump's win in the November election following which the Russell index soared by 4%.

The last time the index had posted similar and stronger gains was in July when it had gained by 11.54% in the second week. As you'd expect, the bullishness was driven by none other than the economy. Small-cap stocks soared when the consumer price index dipped by 0.1% in June for its first such drop in more than four years. Gains made by small-cap stocks came right when investors had, for the time being, had enough with technology stocks. This was indicated by the broader NASDAQ index gaining just 0.43% while the Russell index had soared by 11.54%.

