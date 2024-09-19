Jim Cramer on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): ‘It’s A Very Inexpensive Stock’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks You Can’t Ignore. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) stands against Jim Cramer's top stock picks.

In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer discussed the current divide between tech stocks and other sectors, highlighting their tendency to move in opposite directions. For example, on a day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 228 points and the S&P 500 went up by 0.13%, the NASDAQ, which is heavily influenced by tech stocks, dropped by 0.52%. Cramer thinks it's because there isn’t enough new money flowing into the market.

"How did we get to this bizarre dichotomy between tech stocks and pretty much everything else, where the two groups now almost always seem to move in opposite directions? Take today: the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 228 points, the S&P advanced 0.13%, but the NASDAQ—with all that tech in it—dropped a bomb. Yes, it fell 0.52%. How could there be such a schism?"

As a result, large institutions need to move their investments between sectors since they can’t invest in both at once. This shift is due to market mechanics rather than fundamental news. When stocks are already doing well, it’s difficult to attract new investment, especially when safer options provide attractive returns. Therefore, either tech stocks or other sectors will perform well, but not both simultaneously.

"It’s because there’s not enough money coming in from the sidelines, so these big institutions have to swap out of one group if they want to buy stock in another. Yet this action has nothing to do with fundamentals; it’s not about the news, it’s about pure market mechanics. When stocks are already red hot, it’s hard to attract new capital from the sidelines, especially when you can get a cozy 4% return for doing nothing. So, either tech wins or everything else wins, but there’s not enough cash for both of them to win at the same time."

Market Shake-Up: Clear Winners and Losers Amid Fed's Critical Rate Decision

Cramer notes that this situation results in distinct winners and losers, rather than a range of performance on a positive day. This is occurring amid uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points in their upcoming meeting. Cramer also notes that, despite his usual reluctance to speculate on the Fed’s decisions, recent market movements have been swayed by expectations of rate cuts. For example, when The Wall Street Journal indicated the Fed might choose a 50 basis point reduction, there was a notable shift towards cyclical stocks, particularly those related to housing. This shift, along with other positive news, contributed to the market's best week of the year.

"What happens? We get winners and losers—not big winners and smaller winners, as you would normally expect on an up day like today. This is all against the backdrop of the big question: will the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points or 50 when it meets on Wednesday? Now, you know me, I try to refrain from this parlor game of guessing the Fed's next move based on the strength of the economy. Last week, when *The Wall Street Journal* indicated the Fed may actually be leaning toward 50 basis points, we saw this great migration into cyclicals, especially anything related to housing. Of course, last week, there was just enough good news to propel the entire market, which is why it was the best week of the year.

This leads me to this newfound great divide between tech and non-tech, because that’s how this market seems to be trading. It’s a big reason why I’m out here in Silicon Valley this week. Today, we saw a market that doesn’t believe in AI, or tech in general for that matter. It’s a market that believes a 50-basis-point rate cut will shift money from semiconductors to housing and anything housing-related, and people want to get ahead of that."

Jim Cramer's Definition of ABT: "Anything But Tech"

Jim Cramer noted that Monday’s market saw a wide range of winners. Healthcare stocks, retailers, and consumer packaged goods companies all did well, and even oil stocks, which have been lagging, are rebounding. This is unusual because typically when cyclical stocks rise, sectors like healthcare and consumer products would drop. Cramer explains this trend as part of a broader market shift he calls "ABT," or "anything but tech." Essentially, today's market is focusing on sectors outside of technology.

"Today, the winners broadened out. The healthcare stocks got jiggy, retailers worked, and consumer packaged goods companies outperformed. Even the much-maligned oils are rallying. It’s crazy—healthcare and consumer products should be selling off when cyclicals rally, but that’s not what’s happening because it’s *ABT*. No, I’m not talking about the symbol for Abbott Labs. ABT means “anything but tech,” and that’s what today’s market was about.

The implications are pretty stark, folks. Market commentators call this a rotation, but that understates what’s really happening here because the move is so vicious and devoid of realism. The market’s action is dictating what we do. For example, we know that the principal beneficiaries of rate cuts are the housing stocks, which rallied again today. This is the second day these stocks jumped as rates continue to plummet. But today, day two, was zero-sum."

Tech stocks also experienced notable gains because of key events. For example, Larry Ellison from Oracle reported strong earnings and emphasized the need for many additional data centers.

Our Methodology

This article summarizes Jim Cramer's latest Mad Money episode, where he discussed various stocks. We have selected the ten most notable companies he mentioned and ranked them based on their ownership levels by hedge funds, from the least owned to the most owned.

A woman programmer in a modern office working with multiple computer servers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 58

Jim Cramer commented on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by saying that he believes HPE will exceed expectations with its offering. He agreed that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is very inexpensive at $17 and expressed his optimism, matching the viewer's positive view.

"I think HPE is going to surprise people with that offering. You’re absolutely right; it’s a very inexpensive stock. Down here at $17, I’m as positive as you are!"

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is positioned for strong growth, driven by its solid recent earnings and strategic moves. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Q3 2024 results were impressive, with $7.5 billion in revenue and increased net income, reflecting both effective management and high demand for its products. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is capitalizing on the growing need for flexible IT solutions through its GreenLake platform, which provides hybrid cloud services tailored to modern businesses.

Additionally, recent acquisitions and partnerships, such as with Aruba Networks, enhance its network and cybersecurity capabilities. With the broader trend of digital transformation accelerating, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is well-placed to benefit from these industry shifts, making it a promising investment.

Overall HPE ranks 7th on our list of Jim Cramer's top stock picks.

