Jim Cramer on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): ‘You Got My Blessing Though, To Buy Them’

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, shared his thoughts on the market’s reaction to the election results. He noted that the trading session on November 6 was largely influenced by a collective sigh of relief from traders who were glad the election was over. With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office, many were preparing for the shifts his administration could bring. Cramer pointed out that the market responded positively to Trump’s victory, stating:

“The market likes Donald J. Trump and it loves a peaceful transition to the next president. We got both and we had a monster-buying celebration. It was a bull jailbreak and the bears never knew what trampled them.”

Cramer reflected on the uncertainty leading up to the election, with many investors fearing a prolonged and contentious process. But with the winner now clear, Cramer argued that the market is better off knowing what lies ahead. He remarked:

“Let’s understand that many people thought we’d have a contested election, which would cause tremendous uncertainty. The fact that we already know the winner is a huge win for the stock market in itself, which makes it a magnet for new money. This election, with its vicious maelstrom of hate and fear, is finally over.”

One of Cramer's main focuses was Trump's proposed tax cuts, which he believes will have a substantial impact on corporate profits. Cramer emphasized that the tax cuts are expected to boost earnings, particularly by lowering corporate tax rates, which would directly increase profit estimates and earnings per share. Cramer also highlighted the importance of maintaining low interest rates for these benefits to materialize.

He cautioned that while the current environment might feel like a party, there could be risks down the line, especially as debt continues to grow. Despite these concerns, Cramer seemed optimistic, suggesting that the market could continue to rally as long as interest rates stay low and corporate tax cuts come to fruition.

However, Cramer also pointed out a potential complication and commented:

“We also have to accept that we will have another earning season right at the time of the inauguration. So we'll have to worry about those earnings too, but not yet.”

