Jim Cramer on New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) CEO Wes Edens: ‘I’d Love Wes To Come Back On The Show’

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) stands against the other Jim Cramer stocks.

Jim Cramer recently highlighted a promising start to earnings season, pondering whether the two-year-old bull market can continue its upward trajectory during an episode of Mad Money. To address this, Cramer emphasized the importance of keeping emotions in check, cautioning against complacency. He turned to analysis by Jessica Inskip, a prominent figure in the investment community who currently serves as the Director of Investor Research at StockBrokers.com. Inskip, who co-hosts the Market MakeHer podcast, has made important forecasts, including identifying the bottom in big tech growth stocks earlier this year.

“... She nailed the bottom in big tech growth stocks this spring, and she's been generally bullish, constructive on the major averages all year. And those are terrific calls. Well, as Inskip sees it, things are looking pretty darn good. But even as the rally's broadening out, moving away from just the Magnificent Seven to a whole host of smaller stocks, she says, we still need tech to participate if we're going to get another leg higher. Tech doesn't have to lead the way anymore, but it has to at least follow the leaders.”

Cramer then shifted the conversation to the broader market, querying the potential of stocks outside the tech giants. He pointed out the value of the S&P 500 Equal Weight index, where all 500 components carry equal importance, contrasting it with the traditional market capitalization-weighted index, which heavily favors a few large companies. Cramer noted that 2024 has been particularly favorable for the 493 other stocks within the S&P 500, as the Equal Weight index has shown impressive performance.

“First, you can see this thing's been doing great because 2024 has been all about the other 493 stocks in the index. Second, Inksip sees a lot to like here. The trading cycle for the S&P 500 Equal Weight is bullish. “

Cramer mentioned that Inskip is keenly watching for higher highs in this sector. While some technicians may view a rising RSI as a warning sign, Inskip reassures that it is not a concern as long as prices continue to climb. Currently, the S&P Equal Weight index remains well above its key quarterly moving averages, according to Inskip. Cramer reiterated the importance of this Equal Weight perspective, emphasizing that the performance is not overly reliant on the Magnificent Seven, as the broader index is being supported by the remaining stocks.

