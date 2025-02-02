We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s February Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) stands against other stocks in Jim Cramer’s February portfolio.

Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC talked about the importance of investing in companies with good management teams. Cramer said that sometimes struggling companies could be turned around because of smart leadership.

“I have to tell you, I do want more out of my stocks and just better than feared. I am tired of tech just sitting there and people arguing about it all the time. It’s getting boring to me. And that’s why I want to go far afield tonight and suggest that we look for the companies with the best new coaches, because we know a great new coach with a fresh look can easily turn around a company.”

Cramer then talked about several companies where strong leadership teams and intelligent CEOs turned around struggling businesses.

“Not all publicly traded companies are hostages to forces beyond their control, like a Chinese outfit we never heard of that has just made it so all we talk about is. Sometimes when you bring in a great new CEO, they can turn around the whole business, giving the investor spectacular gains, even when tech blinds us like mustard gas.”

For this article we picked 10 stocks Jim Cramer talked about in his recent programs. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors.

Jim Cramer on Enterprise Products (EPD): ‘It’s My Absolute Favorite’

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 25

Jim Cramer was recently asked about midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). He said it’s his “absolute favorite” in the industry.

“Oh my God, it’s my absolute, absolute favorite of the group. I think you just have to stand there and buy it. It’s cheap, it’s got a good yield, and its business is fabulous.”

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) bulls believe the stock is positioned to thrive under the new Republican administration. The company expects to spend between $3.5 billion and $3.75 billion on capital projects this year. Outlays will decline to $2.5 billion in 2025, but expenditures should stay significant through the decade. All of this will strengthen Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s ability to connect the country’s exploration hubs with domestic consumers and global markets.

