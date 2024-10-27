Jim Cramer on Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): ‘I Don’t Want You To Sell It All The Way Down Here’

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer on Tesla and Other Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer is talking about.
Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, emphasized the ongoing significance of fossil fuels in supporting technological advancements, even as investments in renewable energy continue to increase. He stated:
“This is not just a grudge match between the old and the new, a battle of electric vehicles versus internal combustion. The truth is, fossil fuels are essential for a lot more than vehicles, like it or not.”
Cramer highlighted the growing energy demands of major tech companies, noting that the data centers they are constructing consume vast amounts of electricity. While these tech giants are making substantial investments in nuclear energy, he pointed out that this power source is unlikely to significantly impact data centers for at least another decade due to the complexities of building nuclear facilities and community resistance to having them nearby.
“If we need more energy, we’re going to get it from what comes out of the ground … fossil fuels that will power the data center, specifically natural gas… You may be reluctant to invest in it, you might think who cares, but you need to know how vital all of this fossil fuel technology is to the growth of the Magnificent Seven.”
Cramer also reflected on the shift in the U.S. energy landscape, recalling how the nation was once heavily reliant on OPEC for oil imports just two decades ago. Today, he pointed out, the U.S. produces over 13 million barrels per day, making it the largest oil producer globally and a net exporter. He mentioned the Permian Basin's unexpected resilience, continually producing despite earlier predictions of depletion.
Cramer noted that the decline of OPEC has transformed the geopolitical landscape. He referenced the 1973 oil crisis, triggered by OPEC's retaliation against U.S. support for Israel, which led to stagflation and economic turmoil. In contrast, he pointed out that despite Israel's current conflict, the U.S. economy is not experiencing stagflation or recession, resulting instead in a bull market. He attributed this stability to the industry, saying:
“... This industry that spent billions upon billions of dollars to try to be as low carbon as possible is the reason why oil prices have actually come down during this period. They've gotten so much production that OPEC is now powerless.”
Turning his attention to the broader oil industry, Cramer explored the role of oil service companies that facilitate production, including offshore drillers. He recalled becoming optimistic about oil service stocks earlier in the year, anticipating higher energy prices but admitted that this expectation did not materialize due to economic concerns dampening oil and gas markets. Despite current investor reluctance toward oil service stocks, Cramer suggested that sentiment could shift over time, especially because of the Federal Reserve's recent rate cutting.
“Now that the FED is our friend and more rate cuts are on the table, that's good news for the industry. I am not worried about the election either. If Trump wins, maybe we're back to that “drill baby drill” thing. If Harris wins, we get exactly what we've had the last four years. Not ideal for the industry but it's still led to record oil and gas production here in the United States.”
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42
Cramer commented on the beaten-down stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), saying:
"Enphase has just been clobbered already… It was clobbered because Europe cut back the subsidies… They surprised everybody. They should have communicated that. I don't want you to sell it all the way down here."
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic sector. The company shared its third-quarter financial results on October 22, revealing significant declines in both revenue and net income. Revenue reached $380.9 million, an increase from $303.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 but showing a significant drop of 31% compared to the same period last year.
U.S. revenue increased by around 43% from the previous quarter, fueled by stabilized inventory levels among distributors and a rise in product shipments. However, challenges in the European market contributed to a 15% sequential decline in revenue, highlighting issues such as regional slowdowns and regulatory uncertainties, particularly in the Netherlands. Despite these setbacks, the company demonstrated strong financial health with a free cash flow of $161.6 million and total liquidity of $1.77 billion, ensuring a stable financial position moving forward.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) expects revenue to fall between $360 million and $400 million, which is slightly lower than the previous quarter's midpoint. Additionally, the company anticipates a GAAP gross margin in the range of 47% to 50%.
