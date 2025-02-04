Jim Cramer on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): ‘It Is Tough To See How EA Tells A Better Story’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Recently Talked About These 11 S&P 500 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about.

On Monday, Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, took a closer look at how the S&P 500 performed in January, highlighting both the successes and the setbacks, and commented on the ongoing tariffs activity. Reflecting on the market’s early response to President Trump’s policies in 2025, Cramer noted that while January was generally a good month for stocks, some of the biggest gainers have since experienced significant pullbacks. According to Cramer, it is important to evaluate both the winners and losers as the year progresses.

Furthermore, Cramer mentioned that his family, with substantial business dealings in Mexico, took Trump’s campaign promise of imposing tariffs on the country seriously, while others did not. While the implementation of a 25% tariff has been delayed by a month, Cramer pointed out that its impact remains real. If enacted, the tariff could become a serious barrier to profitability for businesses on both sides of the border.

What Cramer did not expect, however, was the response from Mexico’s newly elected president, Claudia Sheinbaum. Sheinbaum took a bold step by deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to address illegal immigration and combat the influx of fentanyl into the country. In exchange, she secured a temporary one-month pause on the tariff.

“I think this opens the door for a change in trade policy, the one that's much more targeted, now, that's much smarter than the tit-for-tat approach that China adopted, one that could possibly preserve a lot of commerce we have with Mexico, our biggest trading partner.”

Cramer believes that this approach could help preserve the vital trade relationship between the U.S. and Mexico, a relationship worth $807 billion in 2023. Cramer also cautioned that while this adjustment may help avoid an immediate economic downturn, there’s a risk of unintended consequences. If Mexico's economy does slip into recession due to the tariffs, Cramer warned, the resulting economic strain could trigger a surge in illegal immigration.

“Bottom line, pretty disparate group of winners and losers if you ask me. Very different from 2024. So why don't we see how things play out for the rest of the year?”

For this article, we compiled a list of 11 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during the episode of Mad Money on February 3. We listed the stocks in the order that Cramer mentioned them. We also provided hedge fund sentiment for each stock as of the third quarter of 2024, which was taken from Insider Monkey's database of 900 hedge funds.

