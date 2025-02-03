Jim Cramer on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN): ‘Not My Favorite’

We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer Looked Closely At These 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer looked closely at.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently discussed the impact of President Donald Trump’s first few weeks in office on the financial markets. Cramer pointed out that while some investors had expected severe tariffs under Trump’s administration, many have begun to believe that these expectations may be exaggerated.

According to Cramer, Wall Street initially became excited about a potentially more flexible approach under Trump. Investors were concerned that Trump might take a hard stance against Mexico and Canada, but as the situation developed, it became clear that his actions would not be as extreme as initially feared. He added:

“Before taking the White House, he talked about putting 25% tariffs on our two longstanding trading partners immediately but then when the America First Trade policy memo came out, we saw that the administration wants to study the situation.”

READ ALSO Jim Cramer’s Thoughts on These 7 Stocks and Jim Cramer Looked At These 7 Stocks Recently

Cramer remarked that although Trump had made bold statements about renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," his actual policies have been more tempered. Cramer noted that if Trump can find someone in Canada willing to negotiate, he would pursue that, and he’s already receiving business-like responses from Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum. He added:

“Again, the rhetoric was hot, but the reality was cool. Sure there are some real harsh words for a lot of the environmental rules and regulations and grants that President Biden jammed through the last four years. Trump has no time for these.”

In addition to trade policies, Cramer also commented on Trump’s stance regarding environmental regulations. Trump has made it clear that he has no patience for many of the environmental rules and grants implemented during the previous administration. Cramer pointed out that Trump views oil and gas as essential to America’s economic strength, believing that increased drilling and production would lead to lower oil prices and enhance U.S. power abroad.

However, Cramer acknowledged that it’s unclear how much influence Trump can exert over the oil and gas industry. He emphasized the need for more infrastructure, particularly pipelines, to facilitate both domestic and international distribution of natural gas. While oil executives are aware of the political pressure to increase production, they also know that any loss of discipline in response to presidential demands could lead to plummeting prices and financial losses.

Story Continues