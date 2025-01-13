Jim Cramer on Dollar Tree (DLTR): Here’s Why the Stock Is Struggling

We recently published a list of 7 Consumer Goods and Retail Stocks on Jim Cramer’s Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stands against consumer goods and retail stocks on Jim Cramer’s radar.

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, recently took a close look at market trends and explained why many stocks are continuing to struggle, specifically in sectors like consumer goods. Cramer pointed out that the ongoing bear market is showing no signs of easing, with stock prices persistently declining day after day.

While Cramer acknowledged that inflation remains a concern, with the Federal Reserve continuing to highlight the issue, he encouraged investors to keep in mind the underperformance of these key sectors.

“This is a market that rewards growth regardless of price. So, people will pay up for tech growth, which is all about real demand and pricing power, and they’re avoiding companies that have lost pricing power and offer yields that are too low to compete with Treasurys. I don’t expect that dynamic to change any time soon.”

“They spent last year hurting the market and this year already many are in the red. It’s not just a continuation people, it’s actually an acceleration.”

He also highlighted that while tech stocks related to artificial intelligence and advanced computing have helped prop up the market, many other sectors have been facing significant challenges. Cramer singled out industries such as real estate, healthcare, housing, biotech, materials, and food, sectors that underperformed dramatically last year and are showing similar weaknesses this year.

“Bottom line: When you look at these super underperforming stocks, all I can say is, maybe the Fed had better be careful for what it wishes for. Companies that represent a gigantic chunk of the real economy have seen their stocks swoon. Could their earnings be that far behind, and could inflation be running its course a lot faster than expected?”

