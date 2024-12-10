Jim Cramer on Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): ‘I Think We’re Lucky To Be Able To Invest Alongside Him’
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stands against the other Jim Cramer stocks.
Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently discussed the rise of Bitcoin and expressed his admiration for the digital currency’s growth. However, he was careful to emphasize that Bitcoin should not replace traditional investments, particularly stocks, but rather should complement them in a diversified portfolio.
“I want to discuss Bitcoin, really I do, not to the detriment of stocks but in addition to stocks. I come to praise Bitcoin, not bury it.”
Cramer recalled the moment when President-elect Donald Trump began giving importance to cryptocurrency during his administration. On July 27, Trump declared that the U.S. government would fully embrace Bitcoin if he won the election. At the time, Bitcoin was valued just under $70,000. Cramer also noted Trump’s promise to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve and make America the global leader in cryptocurrency.
Cramer highlighted Trump’s statement, “If crypto is going to define the future, I want it to be mined, minted, and made in the USA.” Regardless of whether one agrees with the policy, Cramer remarked, Trump’s words were a clear signal of how beneficial the growing popularity of cryptocurrency could be for its owners.
Cramer then shared insights from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who suggested that many investors see Bitcoin as a store of value, similar to gold. He went on to say:
“I've always endorsed keeping up to 10% of your portfolio in gold as a kind of insurance against the world's lunacy. But for years now, I've also been saying Bitcoin's a fine alternative to gold for that 10% position. Why not? I think the federal budget deficit is at impossible levels. I don't want to be wedded to a currency backed by the full faith and credit of a country that owes $36 trillion.”
Cramer also acknowledged that some people might have gone all-in on Bitcoin and praised their decision. However, he recommended balancing Bitcoin investments with stocks. For instance, if Trump were to make a move to encourage buying Tesla, Cramer commented, having both stocks and crypto would give investors an edge.
“While we could become the bitcoin network, especially since President-elect Trump christened us as the bitcoin nation, I actually think there’s more to investing than just owning cryptocurrencies… Bitcoin's part of the most obviously diversified portfolio in recent history. Buying and holding stocks can be just as lucrative as buying Bitcoin six days after Biden dropped out of the race. Or maybe, just maybe, it can make you even more money.”
Our Methodology
For this article, we compiled a list of 29 stocks that Cramer was bullish on during episodes of Mad Money aired over the last 2 weeks. We narrowed the list to 10 stocks that were most favored by analysts. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their average analyst price target upside as of December 9. The average price target upside was calculated while the market was open. We also mentioned the hedge fund sentiment around each stock, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q3 database of 900 hedge funds.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A team of IT experts discussing the latest network security trends over a laptop screen.
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)
Average Price Target Upside: 26.37%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 60
Before Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reported its earnings, Cramer highlighted its partnership with Nvidia and praised its CEO.
“After the close, we have some big tech names reporting, including some that we own for the Charitable Trust. CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Workday. I think we might see these go 3, 4, 3… Dell is the best partner of Nvidia when it comes to [the] implementation of Blackwell, which is the new generation of AI chips. I buy some now and then I buy some after it pulls back and hey, if the stock doesn’t come in after, well then you still got a good position on. I am a huge believer in Michael Dell and I think we’re lucky to be able to invest alongside him.”
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is recognized for its cutting-edge solutions in AI servers, unstructured data storage, AI PCs, and networking. In partnership with NVIDIA, it has created the Dell AI Factory, a comprehensive solution that integrates servers, storage, networking, workstations, services, and validated solutions to help businesses fully leverage artificial intelligence.
The company reported its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025 on November 26, showing a 10% increase in revenue to $24.4 billion. The company also saw a 14% rise in adjusted earnings per share, reaching $2.15. While these figures reflect strong growth, they slightly missed analyst expectations. A key factor behind the shortfall was the slower-than-anticipated recovery in the PC market, which impacted the company’s performance.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) attributed the weaker-than-expected guidance to the timing of the PC refresh cycle, which it believes has shifted into 2025. As a result, the company’s Client Solutions Group (CSG) business may take longer to gain momentum. However, the company remains optimistic about a rebound in the consumer PC market. It noted several factors that could drive recovery, including an aging install base, AI-driven hardware improvements like longer battery life, and the end of support for Windows 10, which could create further demand for new devices.
Overall DELL ranks 3rd on our list of the best Jim Cramer stocks according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of DELL as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than DELL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
