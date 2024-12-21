Jim Cramer on CVS Health Corporation (CVS): ‘CVS Is A Real Company’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Latest Stocks: 23 Stocks He Just Talked About. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently talked about.

With the Federal Reserve's December meeting over, Wall Street has now shifted into a new paradigm. While the central bank did cut interest rates by 25 basis points in a widely anticipated move, the bank also signaled that 2025 might be accompanied by fewer interest rate cuts than many might have anticipated. In fact, not only are markets convinced that the Fed will cut less in 2025, but some even believe that the interest rates might be hiked especially since the central bank's median 2025 inflation outlook is 2.5% which is higher compared to the earlier 2.1%.

While the Fed's announcements and the press conference sent the flagship S&P index by 3.2%, Jim Cramer explained how the stock market as a whole isn't doing that well. On the episode of Squawk On The Street the day of the interest cut, he stated "Look at the material stocks, look at anything related to industrial export. Look at the housing stocks. David, there are cohorts that are indeed rolling over. It isn't like everything is just super strong and everything is quantum computing and Rocket Lab!"

Cramer added that while some believe that sections of the economy such as retail are strong, there might be a need to look deeper. "Look there's this growing consensus not represented necessarily in these Fed fund futures but that just says why are they doing this? And I come back and say why are they doing this," said Cramer, adding "So I think that the talking heads, and boy are there ever a lot of talking heads, have decided that look that if you look at what we're seeing in some retailers, things are strong. By the way in retail, it's not strong either if you count colds."

Going against the trend, he stressed the need to look into the data to find the right stocks. According to him, "I don't know where these people get that things are strong, they look at the aggregate numbers, I look at the individual companies, I am trying to find companies that are strong." Cramer was also perplexed by the Atlanta Fed's Q4 3.2% GDP growth estimates. He shared that he's "trying to find why. I'm trying to find where that is. You know David that travel's very strong yeah. Leisure's very strong. Dining out's very strong. These are strong and by the way, they're very obvious, they look obvious to the Atlanta Fed. I don't know what kind of weighting they have but wow."

