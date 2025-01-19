Jim Cramer on Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG): ‘I Like Citizens. Yeah I Do’

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Recently Discussed These 17 Stocks And Chinese Hackers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.
Jim Cramer's appearance on Squawk on the Street aired on January 17th covered a wide variety of topics. As the day was in the final few days of the outgoing Biden administration, Cramer shared his thoughts about the policies of the outgoing and incoming governments. Commenting on President-elect Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent's confirmation hearing Cramer shared that he "liked it." He shared the reasons behind his approval.
"Well, I think that, in the end, he respects the process. I think a lot of the, I think there's the process respecters and the process undoers," Cramer thinks. He "felt that Secretary Bessent, soon to be, I gotta be careful, who knows, he's talking about, there was a give and take. There was a moment when he was give and take with Senator Sanders." While during their exchange, Cramer thought "Sanders thought that he was gonna, tee off on Sanders." However, Bessent and Sanders actually "had common ground, and there was a lot of respect. And then I think Sanders had nothing to say, it was kind of like, okay," according to the CNBC host.
Another hot topic in the markets is the President-elect's potential policies on cryptocurrency. When asked by co-host Sara Eisen about his thoughts on Trump passing an executive order for crypto, Cramer stated "I agree and I think, well look the President-elect has made it no secret that he wants a strategic crypto reserve. So I'm not quite sure where that would be. Not in Fort Knox, it's kind of, anywhere, right. I would like to make sure the blockchain is severe. I'm trying really hard to get a grip on that reserve because it doesn't jump out at me."
One country that Cramer regularly targets in his morning thoughts is China. This time around, he likened China to East Germany. " We thought East Germany was incredibly powerful. They would go to the Olympics, and we'd say they're amazing. We thought their schools were really great. And it turned out to be an empty suit," believes Cramer. China needs "exports, they need everybody, they need help from everyone and they don't wanna help anyone," according to him.
In fact, China might be one of the reasons "President-elect Trump was elected," he shared. Cramer shared that this is "because the Chinese dumped everything in every, of what we used to make. I mean my father sold gift wrap. They wiped out the gift wrap companies. So my father ended up working for the Chinese. They were nice to him." China's hostility leads Cramer to "think that we all should be cognizant that the Chinese are not our friends. But they are trying. I think that's smart to try."
The CNBC host also shared his on a recent conversation between China's President Xi Jinping and the President-elect. "Well look I think that Taiwan is a hot button. Because President-elect Trump has said why doesn't Taiwan pay more for its defense? I get that. That's a kind of the NATO, consistent, right, consistent with NATO," he shared. Cramer also shared his thoughts on Bessent saying tariffs are not inflationary. According to him, "Well, I liked that even though everything we've ever read all our lives says that they're inflationary."
He still likes Bessent since Cramer believes "Bessent's a serious guy. I mean when you sit down and you watch these presentations and interactions in the European world where they interview him. The man is so thoughtful. That you're close to Secretary Yellen, I think that in terms of a chess match, I'll bet Bessent. He's really exciting. He's an exciting intellect." In fact, Cramer thinks that Bessent "may know more about the way the economy interacts with our country than anyone out there."
Finally, the outgoing Biden administration, particularly the Treasury Department, has been repeatedly targeted by Chinese hackers. Cramer quoted a cybersecurity CEO and shared:
"He was describing how out of date most of our government is in terms of identity. Meaning that you can, someone's hacking you, you're blocked, because they don't have the eye, like you know it's vision, or it's finger. And we don't do that. We use very old fashioned technology from the nineties where it's very easy to hack. Everyone in the world knows the last four digits of your social security number.. . .we need to have visual, or we need to have fingerprint, and we don't. Which is crazy."
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 46
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is a sizable regional bank headquartered in Rhode Island. The current high interest rate era, which increases depositor payments but reduces the demand for loans has forced Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to run a tight ship. As a result, during the first nine months of 2024, the bank's net interest income fell by 11.2%. Over the past year, its shares have gained 50.4%. The jump has primarily been on the back of a 14% surge following the election and a 9.8% gain since January 10th. The winds appear to be shifting for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) as it beat Q4 expectations on the back of capital markets fees jumping by 39% to $121 million. Cramer briefly mentioned the stock:
"I like Citizens. Yeah I do."
Overall CFG ranks 12th on our list of the stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.
