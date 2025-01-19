Jim Cramer on Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG): ‘I Like Citizens. Yeah I Do’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Recently Discussed These 17 Stocks And Chinese Hackers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.

Jim Cramer's appearance on Squawk on the Street aired on January 17th covered a wide variety of topics. As the day was in the final few days of the outgoing Biden administration, Cramer shared his thoughts about the policies of the outgoing and incoming governments. Commenting on President-elect Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent's confirmation hearing Cramer shared that he "liked it." He shared the reasons behind his approval.

"Well, I think that, in the end, he respects the process. I think a lot of the, I think there's the process respecters and the process undoers," Cramer thinks. He "felt that Secretary Bessent, soon to be, I gotta be careful, who knows, he's talking about, there was a give and take. There was a moment when he was give and take with Senator Sanders." While during their exchange, Cramer thought "Sanders thought that he was gonna, tee off on Sanders." However, Bessent and Sanders actually "had common ground, and there was a lot of respect. And then I think Sanders had nothing to say, it was kind of like, okay," according to the CNBC host.

Another hot topic in the markets is the President-elect's potential policies on cryptocurrency. When asked by co-host Sara Eisen about his thoughts on Trump passing an executive order for crypto, Cramer stated "I agree and I think, well look the President-elect has made it no secret that he wants a strategic crypto reserve. So I'm not quite sure where that would be. Not in Fort Knox, it's kind of, anywhere, right. I would like to make sure the blockchain is severe. I'm trying really hard to get a grip on that reserve because it doesn't jump out at me."

One country that Cramer regularly targets in his morning thoughts is China. This time around, he likened China to East Germany. " We thought East Germany was incredibly powerful. They would go to the Olympics, and we'd say they're amazing. We thought their schools were really great. And it turned out to be an empty suit," believes Cramer. China needs "exports, they need everybody, they need help from everyone and they don't wanna help anyone," according to him.

In fact, China might be one of the reasons "President-elect Trump was elected," he shared. Cramer shared that this is "because the Chinese dumped everything in every, of what we used to make. I mean my father sold gift wrap. They wiped out the gift wrap companies. So my father ended up working for the Chinese. They were nice to him." China's hostility leads Cramer to "think that we all should be cognizant that the Chinese are not our friends. But they are trying. I think that's smart to try."

