Jim Cramer Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): ‘I Wouldn’t Recommend Buying Aggressively Over $50’

Jim Cramer's Bearish Calls: 10 Tech Stocks Heading for a Crash. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stands against the other tech stocks.

For Jim Cramer, tech stocks and the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts are a major talking point. Investors continued to deal with an uncertain macroeconomic picture that was complicated by a 'bullish dove' of a Fed that cut interest rates by 25 basis points but also hinted that 2025 would see fewer rate cuts than expected. The day the Fed announced the interest rate cut, the benchmark flagship S&P index sank by 2.95%, with more speculative investments such as Bitcoin dropping by a sharper 8.6%.

Yet, as has been the case with the macroeconomic picture, the sell-off appeared to be a bit too much. Two days later, on Friday, the Commerce Department released the ever-important Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) dataset. The PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation reading, and it revealed that the annualized inflation in November was 2.4%. This reading was shy of 0.1 percentage point of economist expectations. As a result, it signaled to investors that perhaps the Fed might take it easy with the interest rates heading into 2025.

The slightly improved expectations saw the S&P gain 1.86% on the day of the PCE data release. Cramer was optimistic as well, sharing that the data was "somewhat reassuring. Because if we do get lower inflation, I think it's certainly a possibility because we're starting to get our arms around what's really causing inflation. Then it doesn't seem so devastating, what happened on Wednesday."

However, he added that the bullish data release didn't mean that markets would reverse all their losses since Wednesday. Despite the fact that inflation ticked lower, the S&P index is still down 1.83% since the data release. Cramer shared some insight into the reasons behind the weakness. According to him, the market has been speculating a lot on areas such as quantum computing and Bitcoin. The CNBC host outlined that "rampant Bitcoin speculation, after speculation in nuclear power, after speculation in quantum computing" had driven the market performance ahead of the rate announcement. Consequently, since these areas lack fundamentals, investors might not have immediately returned to them.

His Squawk on the Street appearance the day after the rate cut was also full of pessimism for quantum computing stocks. These stocks have gained as much as 162% over the past month - a development that would, on the surface, indicate a groundbreaking shift in their prospects. However, these movements have been driven primarily by Google's Willow quantum computing chip. The hype surrounding quantum computing is understandable as Willow claims to solve a problem that would take a traditional supercomputer 10 septillion years to solve in less than five minutes.

