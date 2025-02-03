Jim Cramer on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): ‘I Think That Caterpillar Had A Good Quarter’

We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer Discusses These 10 Stocks & DeepSeek's Limitations. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently discussed.

In the latest episode of CNBC's Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer couldn't stop talking about the DeepSeek selloff, the AI models themselves, and how stocks are behaving after a trillion dollars of market value was wiped out on Monday. Cramer maintained that while DeepSeek's ability to potentially reduce costs was impressive, it might not make the latest GPUs from Wall Street's favorite AI GPU stock any less important.

After having done his research, the TV show host shared some uses of the GPU firm's latest Blackwell chips that DeepSeek cannot use. According to him "Okay so here's uses that DeepSeek can't do. That you can do on Blackwell. Alright. Alright, multi-modal memory, spatial intelligence, physical actuation, vision, and touch. So those are the things that you need Blackwell for." These are use cases that are involved in developing humanoid robots, and in a previous appearance, Cramer shared additional details.

Back then he had commented:

"I mean Carl, the most substantive thing that people are hanging their hat on Trump and felt that they had to order. Now that’s almost conspiratorial. I think that they have more in mind, than just doing ChatGPT in an advanced way. And if that’s the case, then these companies in China they have figured out how to do the lower end. I think Jensen would say well that’s terrific. What we’re on is a very different plane. We’ve left that behind. . . . . That’s already in the industrial revolution. That’s the cotton gin. He’s talking about making the sewing machine. And I think that people don’t realize that he is a visionary and he is well ahead of everything we’re talking about."

Another thing that he noted was that the gap left behind by institutional investors fleeing away from data center and GPU stocks on Monday was being filled by retail traders. Cramer maintained a strong position against daily traders. He shared:

"Well, I do know, I've been trying to pay attention to the myriad ETFs. And zero, zero day, they're in control of the stock. And now that's just. I mean I think those are the people, I urge those people to take the two points and [inaudible] Because that's much more rigorous than whatever the hell they are doing. I think Jason Robins [CEO of a sports betting company] he runs a better operation than these clowns who are doing this stuff."

