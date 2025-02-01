Jim Cramer on Cameco Corporation (CCJ): ‘I Don’t Think It’s A Growth Business’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Looked At These 7 Stocks Recently. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer recently looked at.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer recently delved into the impact of previous President Joe Biden’s policies on the stock market, raising a question that has been on the minds of many executives: Did the market perform well because of the administration, or in spite of it?

According to Cramer, one clear example of success despite the prior president’s policies can be seen in the oil sector. He pointed out that oil performed well even though Biden, who was vocal about his opposition to fossil fuels, is not a supporter of traditional energy sources.

Cramer remarked that he himself had pushed back on the notion that the oil industry was doing poorly under Biden when speaking with oil executives. He noted that while the stocks of these companies had done reasonably well, the underlying issue was that there had been no meaningful communication between the president and fossil fuel industry leaders.

Cramer explained that Biden, who was a staunch advocate for renewable energy, essentially ignored dialogue with the oil sector, leaving executives without a chance to discuss their concerns.

“The oil company CEOs that I know wanted to plead their case, play ball, but they never got a chance. Instead, they got a kick in the teeth though almost one year ago when the president crushed the most viable portion of the complex, the liquified natural gas market, by putting a pause on new export decisions pending environmental review.”

Cramer also pointed to another major sector that saw gains in spite of the president’s policies: the banking industry. He shared that during his conversations with various bank CEOs, many of them took the opportunity to criticize the Biden administration, especially in terms of its tone and approach. While the banks performed well under Biden, Cramer noted that much of this success was despite the administration’s handling of financial regulations.

He explained that the lack of communication between the government and the business world had created an environment where many companies were hesitant to pursue mergers and acquisitions, which would have been profitable for shareholders. Instead of fostering productive discussions, the administration's approach seemed to be to litigate first, without ever attempting to engage in meaningful dialogue. Cramer added:

