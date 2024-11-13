Jim Cramer Bullish on Palantir (PLTR), Says Trump Going to Have ‘A lot of Fun’ With Alex Karp

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Says These 10 Stocks Will Go Higher in Trump Presidency. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stands against other stocks that will go higher in Trump presidency according to Jim Cramer.
In a recent program, Jim Cramer celebrated the market’s rally on Donald Trump’s election victory, saying the market likes Trump.
“The market likes Donald J. Trump, and it loves a peaceful transition to the next president. We got both, and we had a monster celebration. It was a full jailbreak, and the bears never knew what trampled them. Now, though, with the inclusion of this amazing session, we have to ask: have you missed the Trump rally?”
Cramer said the answer to the question of whether you missed the Trump rally lies in the stock you have in your mind. He said many were expecting a contested election and there was a lot of uncertainty around transition. However, that did not happen and that was in itself a win for the market.
“Trump wants to cut taxes—all taxes—including corporate taxes. Some numbers go higher, estimates go higher, earnings-per-share go higher. You do need to see interest rates go low for things to really work. Someday this is going to matter. It’s hard to keep doing this and piling on debt. But party on until we see damage; that’s what it felt like to me, seems to be the mantra.”
Cramer said the market is still “oversold” as many Trump stocks underwent a massive selloff after Kamala Harris reportedly started to gain ground. However, Cramer said the polls were again proved wrong.
Cramer then talked about the stocks that investors can buy to ride the Trump rally.
For this article we watched the latest programs of Cramer and picked stocks he believes can go higher under the Trump presidency. With each company, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 44
Jim Cramer said in the latest program that Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) can go much higher amid the Trump presidency.
“There’s a sense that a Trump presidency will bring more hacks …This one will do best ..Palantir, upending the Pentagon procurement process, making it possible for us to play offense in cybersecurity. President-elect Trump is going to have a lot of fun with Alex Karp, the co-founder and CEO. That stock could go much higher; I don’t care about the valuation. I know it’s a popular stock—it can go higher.
What makes Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) one of the top AI stocks? Its technologies are actually solving the problems of businesses. Palantir’s data technology Ontology is solving the famous hallucination problem for AI systems, thanks to the company’s years of experience with military and defense systems. Earlier this year at an event with customers, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shared some specifics on how its customers are being able to reduce costs and increase profits due to its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) that was launched about a year ago.
Airbus accelerated A350 production by 33%, BP reduced costs per barrel by 60%, and Jacobs Connect cut power usage by 30%. Panasonic decreased waste by 12%, ESI Group sped up ERP harmonization by 70%, and PG&E reduced transformer ignitions by 65%. Eaton boosted productivity by 25%, while Tyson Foods achieved $200 million in cost savings.
However, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stock’s valuation has been a concern for many.
The stock is trading at about 21.2 times the next 12 months (NTM) revenue. For fiscal year 2024, Palantir expects revenue growth of 24% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.746 billion, with an adjusted operating income of $970 million, representing a 35.3% margin. However, revenue growth is expected to slow over the next two years, with estimates suggesting a 22% YoY growth rate, potentially bringing revenues to around $4 billion by fiscal 2026. If Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) can improve margins by 100 basis points annually, it would be able to generate about $1.5 billion in adjusted operating income by FY26, with a present value of $1.3 billion when discounted at 8%. Applying an S&P 500-like growth multiple of 2.5 to 2.75 times earnings, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) would have a P/E of 46, translating to a price target of $27, significantly down from its current price of $42.
Overall, PLTR ranks 8th on our list of stocks that will go higher in Trump presidency according to Jim Cramer. While we acknowledge the potential of PLTR, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than PLTR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
