Jim Cramer on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): ‘I’d Hold Onto It’

Like all of us, Jim Cramer is always wondering what's next for the stock market. So far, the year has seen AI continue to dominate the market, accompanied by the Federal Reserve and the 2024 US Presidential Election. Now, with the election over and investors pondering over the incoming administration's tariff policies, like us, Cramer is also focused on the Federal Reserve.

The reason why the Fed and tariffs are related is because the latter can cause inflation to force the former to keep interest rates higher for longer. While it tries to decipher what's ahead for AI, Wall Street is also wondering about the pace, magnitude, and frequency of the Federal Reserve's 2025 interest rate cut cycle. This nervousness is reflected in bond yields touching 4.38% on Friday, and asset manager Apollo Global warning that four key inflation indicators appear to be reaccelerating. As per Apollo, the Core CPI, the Core PCE, the Supercore CPI, and the Supercore CPE have all started to rise again.

In Mad Money aired last week, Cramer also had the Fed in mind. Cramer, in his show, commented on the nervousness in the market. The television show host wondered why the stock market wasn't responding to semiconductor stocks doing well. He started out by sharing that "I hate the endless focus on the Fed. By everybody. Because it detracts you from benefiting from long-term performance for your stock portfolio." This is because Cramer believes that "every little signal from the Federal Reserve brings out predictions, causing many people to sell good stocks when they are freaked out."

He did add that the economic data shows that there will be dissent at the Federal Reserve when it comes to further reducing interest rates at the upcoming December meeting. Cramer shared that "while I don't think the data is cool enough to be positive about the prospects of more cuts for now, I also don't want you to make decisions purely on what the Fed does. Contrary to popular belief, there's more to investing than monetary policy. And I wish everyone knew that. They don't."

On the topic of tariffs, Cramer had plenty to share in November. He started out by analyzing the performance of the benchmark S&P index between mid-2017 and the start of 2020. Cramer pointed out that "this is where we start to get the real tariff action from the first Trump administration." He shared that "Trump imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum, solar panels, and washing machines among other goods." While "all these helped the industries in question . . .the broader market didn't like that we were triggering a global trade war."

