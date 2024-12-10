Jim Cramer on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): ‘It Goes Down At The Report And That’s Your Chance To Pull The Trigger’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's Game Plan This Week: 10 Stocks to Watch. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against the other stocks featured in Jim Cramer's game plan for this week.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently discussed the current state of the market, touching on various factors including upcoming earnings reports and new inflation data. Reflecting on the November jobs report, which came in largely as expected, Cramer noted:

On Friday, Cramer remarked that the market had a relatively calm session, with the Dow dipping by 123 points, the S&P gaining 0.25%, and the NASDAQ climbing 0.81%. He emphasized that nothing about Friday’s action surprised him, and he maintained his expectation for a 25-basis point rate cut later this month. Cramer added that he still anticipates the Fed will go ahead with this move despite the recent data.

Looking ahead, Cramer highlighted Wednesday’s upcoming release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which he noted could play a crucial role in the Fed’s decision-making. With the Federal Reserve meeting in just two weeks, he cautioned that there will be chatter about the Fed’s decision to cut rates.

“All of us still see high prices when we go to the supermarket, right? So we shouldn't be surprised if the CPI comes in hot. At that point, why should the Fed really bother to cut? Be ready for that kind of chatter. Don't worry, they'll still cut.”

The following day, Thursday, will bring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), which Cramer pointed out is another important inflation measure. He again expressed concern that inflation needs to cool down in order to avoid complications. There has been ongoing speculation about whether the Fed could hesitate on rate cuts, which could derail the market’s expectations. Cramer remarked that if inflation remains elevated, the Fed might have no choice but to delay or even shelve rate cuts for next year.

“Bottom line: Look, I’m trying to get my arms around a market that takes up all sorts of crypto, lots of unprofitable companies, never too great a sign for those who want the Fed to cut repeatedly,” he said. “I want you to keep that in mind so you won’t be surprised if we get some overheated inflation numbers next week and the market gives up some of these extraordinary gains.”

