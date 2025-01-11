Jim Cramer on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): ‘It’s Not Too Late To Get On Board’

We recently compiled a list of the 10 S&P 500 Stocks on Jim Cramer's Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against the other S&P 500 stocks.

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, recently discussed the current state of the market and also discussed both the leading and lagging stocks within the S&P 500. He posed an intriguing question: What if Trump's tariffs are more negotiable than expected? Instead of a hard-line approach, Cramer suggested they could end up being more like a "steak knife" than a "meat axe," meaning less harmful to trade and international relations.

While a more reasonable tariff policy might not be ideal for global trade, it would be a positive development for stocks, particularly if it results in lower prices for American consumers or if multinational companies move their manufacturing to more favorable countries. Cramer emphasized that, for stockholders looking for growth, hopes should be placed on negotiable tariffs.

“If you own stocks and you want them higher, you have to hope for negotiable tariffs that could cause countries to lower prices to us or make multinational companies move their manufacturing base here to a more friendly country.”

Cramer also discussed the S&P 500's performance this year, noting that, while it is clear which stocks have thrived in the Nasdaq, the winners and losers in the broader S&P 500 have been more difficult to pinpoint.

Additionally, Cramer mentioned that several of the stocks in his Charitable Trust, which are reliant on a rebound in China, are ones he’s not excited about at the moment, especially considering the disappointing Chinese economic data. He mentioned that his dismay for such stocks will only last until “they annualize the crummy Chinese numbers and then they'll probably bounce back.”

