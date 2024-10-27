Jim Cramer on Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): ‘I Say We Stay Away’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer on Tesla and Other Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer is talking about.

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, emphasized the ongoing significance of fossil fuels in supporting technological advancements, even as investments in renewable energy continue to increase. He stated:

“This is not just a grudge match between the old and the new, a battle of electric vehicles versus internal combustion. The truth is, fossil fuels are essential for a lot more than vehicles, like it or not.”

Cramer highlighted the growing energy demands of major tech companies, noting that the data centers they are constructing consume vast amounts of electricity. While these tech giants are making substantial investments in nuclear energy, he pointed out that this power source is unlikely to significantly impact data centers for at least another decade due to the complexities of building nuclear facilities and community resistance to having them nearby.

“If we need more energy, we’re going to get it from what comes out of the ground … fossil fuels that will power the data center, specifically natural gas… You may be reluctant to invest in it, you might think who cares, but you need to know how vital all of this fossil fuel technology is to the growth of the Magnificent Seven.”

Cramer also reflected on the shift in the U.S. energy landscape, recalling how the nation was once heavily reliant on OPEC for oil imports just two decades ago. Today, he pointed out, the U.S. produces over 13 million barrels per day, making it the largest oil producer globally and a net exporter. He mentioned the Permian Basin's unexpected resilience, continually producing despite earlier predictions of depletion.

Cramer noted that the decline of OPEC has transformed the geopolitical landscape. He referenced the 1973 oil crisis, triggered by OPEC's retaliation against U.S. support for Israel, which led to stagflation and economic turmoil. In contrast, he pointed out that despite Israel's current conflict, the U.S. economy is not experiencing stagflation or recession, resulting instead in a bull market. He attributed this stability to the industry, saying:

“... This industry that spent billions upon billions of dollars to try to be as low carbon as possible is the reason why oil prices have actually come down during this period. They've gotten so much production that OPEC is now powerless.”

