Jim Cramer Bets Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ‘Tells A Good Story’

In his recent episode of Mad Money, host Jim Cramer focused on the upcoming market events, emphasizing the importance of new consumer price index data alongside a series of reports as the earnings season kicks off.

Cramer pointed out that the Labor Department’s nonfarm payroll report revealed significant job growth in September, surpassing expectations. He highlighted the significant rally in stocks on Friday, a response to better-than-expected job creation figures. The U.S. economy added 254,000 jobs in September, significantly exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of 150,000. Additionally, there were upward revisions for the previous two months, with 72,000 more jobs reported for July and August combined.

Despite his initial expectation that stocks would decline as bond yields surged, Cramer noted the resilience in the market. He observed that people seemed to feel relief, thinking that a major economic downturn was not on the horizon, which prompted a flurry of buying activity in the stock market. He added, “Maybe we aren’t headed toward a landing at all.” He described the situation as quite unusual and, in his view, “quite exciting”.

He mentioned that on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee will publish notes from its last month’s meeting, which could clarify the central bank’s bold choice to cut interest rates by 50 basis points. According to Cramer, Wall Street is rife with speculation about the Federal Reserve’s future actions, especially following strong labor statistics released last Friday. As speculation swirls around whether the next cut will be 25 or 50 basis points, Cramer leaned towards the belief that it would likely be 25 or nothing at all. He added:

“Then again, what really matters is the overall direction for rates, and that direction is most definitely lower, which is bullish for stocks.”

He also mentioned that Friday would bring the producer price index report, which, like the consumer price index, will serve as a critical indicator for the Fed’s upcoming decisions. Cramer commented:

“Here’s the bottom line: a market that appreciates good news, like a robust job creation number, is a market that can handle, well, let’s just say, the historically tough month of October. After today’s performance, all I can say is so far so good.”

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 51

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is a leading provider of scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo, operating on a vast scale both domestically and internationally. The company’s domestic network is centered around key hubs, including Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City. Talking about the company, Cramer commented:

“Let me get results from Delta. The airlines came on strong today with huge insider buying at Southwest Air. After that reorg, I’m not a buyer of the airlines. They’re too fickle for me. But I bet Delta tells a good story.”

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) also maintains coastal hubs in major cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle. Internationally, the airline has established a strong presence with hubs in notable cities like Amsterdam, Bogotá, Lima, Mexico City, London Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, São Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

It is worth noting that the stock is trading at a forward PE multiple of 8.04, an over 60% discount compared to its sector median.

Additionally, Delta’s (NYSE:DAL) President Glenn Hauenstein has addressed investors regarding improvements in capacity management. He commented that the excess capacity seen during the summer began to resolve itself in August, which positively impacted revenue trends as the airline moved into the fall, typically considered an off-peak season.

During the second quarter, the revenue was 5.4% higher than 2023. It was owed to strong demand and best-in-class operations. Revenue diversification was a key factor, with premium offerings, loyalty programs, and various other revenue sources accounting for 56% of the overall revenue.

