Jim Cramer on Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI): ‘If They Can Give Us Some Positive Commentary On The Holidays, Then It Would Go A Long Way In This Market’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's Game Plan: 13 Stocks in Focus. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) stands against the other stocks in Jim Cramer's game plan.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently discussed the crucial events on Wall Street this week and emphasized the importance of watching upcoming earnings reports. He pointed out that the Thanksgiving period often brings a surge of optimism to the market. However, Cramer expressed concern that this enthusiasm is getting out of hand.

“Thanksgiving tends to unleash the animal spirits of the market in a very positive way. I’m no killjoy… but there's getting to be a little too much speculation for me and if we don't deal with it, if I don't talk about it, it's gonna become a problem.”

READ ALSO Jim Cramer’s Lightning Round: 9 Stocks in Spotlight and Jim Cramer on Nvidia Plus Other Stocks

Cramer also turned his attention to Bitcoin, commenting on the growing buzz around the cryptocurrency. He expressed his hope that Bitcoin would finally reach the $100,000 mark so the conversation could move on. According to Cramer, the surge in Bitcoin's price is largely tied to speculation fueled by the President-elect's idea of creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve. He noted that many people who had missed out on Bitcoin when it was trading lower are now justifying their purchases at these higher levels.

“As long as it's legal, I'm all in but understand, I have nothing to offer on Bitcoin's $100,000 price tag, nor does anybody else, by the way, except to say this: This is what happens when there are more buyers than sellers.”

Turning to broader market trends, Cramer acknowledged that stock trading tends to slow down during the rest of the holiday week. However, he highlighted that Wednesday would bring the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report from the government. This report, a key inflation measure for the Federal Reserve, could give a clue as to whether the Fed will consider another rate cut before the year ends.

Cramer noted that the economy has been running hotter than the Fed would prefer, which has led to speculation that a rate cut in December might not be necessary. The situation is particularly challenging, he explained, because long-term interest rates, including mortgage rates, have been rising since the Fed began its rate cuts. Normally, these rates would decrease in such an environment, so if the PCE report shows a cooler inflation reading, it could fuel another rally. On the other hand, if the report is hot, Cramer suggested it could trigger a downturn in some of the more speculative stocks.

Story Continues