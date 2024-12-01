Jim Cramer on Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS): ‘They’re About To Face A Much More Benign Regulatory Environment’

We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer Thinks These 13 Stocks Will Benefit From the New Administration. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) stands against the stocks that will benefit from the new administration according to Jim Cramer.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently raised concerns about the current state of the market, particularly highlighting what he perceives as signs of “excess”. He also examined what he referred to as "Trump trades," or stocks that Wall Street has been gravitating towards in anticipation of what President-elect Donald Trump's administration might bring.

He pointed to private prison operators and oil service companies as examples of sectors benefiting from these expectations. Focusing on oil, Cramer noted that a number of smaller oil service stocks have surged this month. He pointed out:

“Now one of the few things that we know for certain about President-elect Trump's economic agenda is that he wants our country to produce even more oil than it's doing. His new pick for treasury secretary, that's Scott Bessent, has advocated for the country to produce an incremental 3 million barrels of oil per day.”

Cramer sees this as positive news for oil service companies involved in the extraction of resources. However, he also warned that this surge in production could exert downward pressure on oil and gas prices, much like what occurred in 2016. Despite this, Cramer highlighted that the major players in oil services have posted impressive gains in November, with some smaller operators making unexpected appearances on the list of the market's hottest stocks. Shifting to the cryptocurrency market, Cramer addressed the significant rise in Bitcoin’s value. He noted:

“Now that rally is taking up practically the whole cryptocurrency ecosystem… Obviously, the gains in crypto, especially the Bitcoin ecosystem, seem excessive, but again, they aren't without reason. We're going from a Biden regime that was pretty antagonistic towards crypto to a second Trump administration that promised to be incredibly crypto-friendly.”

Cramer also pointed out that under the Biden administration, the government had been more paternalistic, aiming to regulate and control crypto, while Trump has promised a much more supportive stance towards Bitcoin. Cramer believes that a Trump administration that actively supports Bitcoin could lead to significant hoarding of the cryptocurrency, especially in the context of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

