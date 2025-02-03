Jim Cramer on Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): ‘I Think YouTube Is Just On Fire And That Covers Up Any Weakness’

We recently published an article titled Jim Cramer's Game Plan: 15 Stocks in Focus. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stands against the other stocks.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, discussed the upcoming market and corporate activity to look forward to this week, which will be dominated by earnings reports from various companies and an important inflation report from the Labor Department.

Cramer noted that Friday marked the heavy market focus on the prospect of the White House imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. As expected, the tariffs were announced, 25% from Mexico and Canada, and 10% from China, and the market, which had already been struggling, dropped further.

READ ALSO Jim Cramer Looked Closely At These 10 Stocks and Jim Cramer’s Thoughts on These 7 Stocks

Cramer noted that the Dow plunged by 337 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq declined by 0.28%. Adding fuel to the fire, President Trump later commented that he was "not concerned about the market's reaction." Cramer, reflecting on this, wished he could share that same sense of ease. He added:

“Finally, on Friday, we get the Labor Department's non-farm payroll and right now the Fed is concerned that the economy might be running too hot. If we get robust job growth with higher wages, then I doubt we'll see any rate hikes in the first half of the year.”

He then posed the question: if investors are hoping for a rising stock market, what would they want to see? Cramer explained that a job report that’s just "so-so" would be ideal, strong enough to keep rate cuts on the table, but not so strong as to hinder quarterly earnings.

“Bottom line: When you get a week that's packed with important earnings reports and the monthly employment report plus the tariff news, you're usually better off sitting on your hands because there's just too much data for any individual to process even for an AI-powered individual. By the way, oh, let's just throw in this DeepSeek stuff, which has made tech too maddening to buy or sell and too, let's say boring. So if in doubt, do nothing.”

Our Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of 15 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during the episode of Mad Money on January 31. We listed the stocks in the order that Cramer mentioned them. We also provided hedge fund sentiment for each stock as of the third quarter of 2024, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

Story Continues