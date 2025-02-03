Jim Cramer on Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): ‘I Think YouTube Is Just On Fire And That Covers Up Any Weakness’

In This Article:
Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, discussed the upcoming market and corporate activity to look forward to this week, which will be dominated by earnings reports from various companies and an important inflation report from the Labor Department.
Cramer noted that Friday marked the heavy market focus on the prospect of the White House imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. As expected, the tariffs were announced, 25% from Mexico and Canada, and 10% from China, and the market, which had already been struggling, dropped further.
Cramer noted that the Dow plunged by 337 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq declined by 0.28%. Adding fuel to the fire, President Trump later commented that he was "not concerned about the market's reaction." Cramer, reflecting on this, wished he could share that same sense of ease. He added:
“Finally, on Friday, we get the Labor Department's non-farm payroll and right now the Fed is concerned that the economy might be running too hot. If we get robust job growth with higher wages, then I doubt we'll see any rate hikes in the first half of the year.”
He then posed the question: if investors are hoping for a rising stock market, what would they want to see? Cramer explained that a job report that’s just "so-so" would be ideal, strong enough to keep rate cuts on the table, but not so strong as to hinder quarterly earnings.
“Bottom line: When you get a week that's packed with important earnings reports and the monthly employment report plus the tariff news, you're usually better off sitting on your hands because there's just too much data for any individual to process even for an AI-powered individual. By the way, oh, let's just throw in this DeepSeek stuff, which has made tech too maddening to buy or sell and too, let's say boring. So if in doubt, do nothing.”
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 202
Talking about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the episode, Cramer remarked:
“After the close, Alphabet reports and we wanna find out if the Search business is being cannibalized by its Gemini AI offering. I think YouTube is just on fire and that covers up any weakness. The new CFO, Anat Ashkenazi, you might remember, she was at Eli Lilly, she tells a terrific story. We'll be listening for anything about the growth of Google's cloud infrastructure business. If it is strong, the stock will fly.”
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was established as the parent company following Google’s restructuring in 2015, with Google continuing to be known mainly for its search engine.
Oakmark Funds stated the following regarding Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:
“Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the top contributor during the quarter. Despite ongoing litigation with the Department of Justice in its antitrust case, the U.S.-headquartered interactive media and services company’s stock price rose after posting solid third-quarter earnings. In the Search division, the company generated low-teens year-over-year revenue growth and management highlighted that they’re seeing strong user engagement with their new AI Overviews feature. The biggest upside surprise came from the Cloud division, where revenue growth accelerated to 35% and margins reached a record of 17%. This performance was driven by client demand for AI Infrastructure and Generative AI Solutions as well as core Google Cloud Platform (GCP) products. We continue to believe Alphabet is a collection of great businesses that can unlock further value over the long term through its world-class AI capabilities.”
