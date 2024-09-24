Jim Cramer on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): CEO Lisa Su Said ‘She Sees Years And Years Of Upgrades And More And More Powerful Chips Needed’

We recently compiled a list of the A Game Changer: Jim Cramer's Latest Top 10 Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against Jim Cramer's other stock picks.

Jim Cramer: Billions to Flood the Market as Double Rate Cut Sparks Stock Surge!

In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer explains that a double rate cut, or a 50 basis point reduction, is likely to attract tens of billions of dollars into the stock market from investors who have been sitting on the sidelines. Many people have been holding onto cash in money funds, eager to invest, especially as rates start to decline. While some are tied up in CDs or treasuries, those inaccessible money funds see the opportunity to move their cash into high-yield dividend stocks.

Cramer warns that they need to act quickly, as these stocks will soon rise in price and lose their high-yield appeal. He also criticizes commentators on television who downplay the Fed's impact by focusing on the national debt. He argues that these voices are not interested in helping everyday investors; instead, they cater to the wealthy. Cramer reminds listeners that their audience is diverse, and it’s essential to focus on making informed investment decisions.

"When you get a double rate cut, meaning a 50 basis point monster, well, that's going to bring tens of billions of dollars into the stock market from the sidelines. The sidelines have been so lucrative for so long that people in money funds have been coveting their dollars. Sure, there are plenty of folks sitting in two- to three-year CDs or treasuries who can’t easily cash out, but if you're in an easily accessible money fund, you can see rates are going lower now, right? That’s all the more incentive to put your cash into, say, dividend stocks with high yields. You’ve got to do it fast because pretty soon, the high yielders will rally to the point where they’re just mid-yielders. No matter how smart they sound, the people who come on television to argue that the Fed's actions don’t matter because the national debt is too big are being unhelpful. These people are not concerned with helping you make money; you’re not important to them. They’re speaking to the billionaire class. Yes, they crowded you out a long time ago. Remember, we do have all sorts of audiences."

Additionally, Jim Cramer points out that many Wall Street analysts like to go against popular opinion, which leads them to downplay the importance of a half-point rate cut. He believes this perspective ignores common sense. Cramer acknowledges that while aging has its downsides, like not being able to move around as easily at events, he feels he has gained wisdom. He understands the situation better than those who argue that the rate cut indicates panic, simply by being present and observing the market.

"Everybody on Wall Street loves to be a contrarian, which is why so many commentators keep trying to minimize the impact of a half-point rate cut. Not me! No matter what, common sense dictates that there are always people who think they know better than common sense, and they don’t. There are so few advantages to age, I have to tell you."

Can the 50 Basis Point Cut Spark Stock Gains and Revive Housing?

Jim Cramer points out that during rate cuts, there are many promising winners to consider, while the losers are easy to spot and should be avoided. He emphasizes that when the Wall Street Journal reported the chance of a 50 basis point cut, it opened up more opportunities for stocks to benefit. A smaller 25 basis point cut could have aided homebuilders if they had built more homes, but they’ve been reluctant due to high rates. However, a 50 basis point cut will lower mortgage rates, making homes more affordable and likely giving a boost to the housing market.

"The winners in an easing cycle are varied and exciting, while the losers are obvious and must be avoided. From the moment the Journal reported that there could be a 50 basis point cut, the swatch of what can go higher expanded dogmatically. A 25-point cut would have been truly beneficial for homebuilders if they would just start building a lot more homes, that's something they've been reluctant to do because rates are still too high. But a 50 basis point cut means lower mortgages for certain and, therefore, more affordable homes."

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 108

Jim Cramer shares that Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), mentioned on Mad Money that there is currently high demand for all of the company’s chips, particularly those designed for AI. Su expressed confidence in the future, stating that she anticipates years of upgrades and an increasing need for more powerful chips.

"Lisa Su, CEO of Club name Advanced Micro Devices, told me Wednesday on “Mad Money” that there is so much demand right now for all of her company’s chips, especially the AI ones. Su said she sees years and years of upgrades and more and more powerful chips needed."

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a favorable outlook, supported by its strong foothold in fast-growing areas such as data centers and artificial intelligence. As demand for high-performance computing rises, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)'s EPYC processors and Radeon graphics cards are seeing increased sales, surpassing competitors like Intel and NVIDIA

(NASDAQ:NVDA). The successful introduction of the Ryzen 7000 series further solidifies Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)'s market presence.

Collaborations with major cloud providers like Microsoft

(NASDAQ:MSFT) and

Alphabet Inc.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) enhance its integration into enterprise solutions. Moreover, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported a 30% increase in year-over-year revenue, reaching $5.3 billion in Q2 2024, highlighting Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) financial strength.

Baron Technology Fund stated the following regarding Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a global fabless semiconductor company focusing on high performance computing technology, software, and products including CPUs,9 GPUs, FPGAs,10 and others. Shares of AMD remain volatile, and after a strong run earlier in the year, the stock fell during the quarter as investors continue to wrestle with AMD’s competitive positioning in the AI compute market relative to NVIDIA, who continues to strengthen its full-system solution offerings at a rapid pace. AMD also updated its MI300 GPU chip revenue expectations for the full year to “greater than $4 billion” vs. prior $3.5 billion, which disappointed the market a bit relative to high expectations. Over the long-term, we believe AMD, with its unique chiplet-based architecture and open-source software ecosystem, will play a meaningful role in the rapidly growing AI compute market, where customers don’t want to be locked into a single vendor and AMD offers a compelling total-cost-of-ownership proposition, especially in inferencing workloads. Simultaneously, we believe AMD will continue to take share from Intel within traditional data center CPUs, which, while now a slower growth market, is likely to see a near-term refresh as data centers look for ways to improve energy efficiency and optimize existing footprints.”

