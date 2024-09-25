Jim Cramer on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): ‘Something’s Wrong Here’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's 10 Stock Picks That Could Change Your Investment Game. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other stocks that could change your investment game according to Jim Cramer.

Tech Stocks Shine When Rates Are High but Struggle After Rate Cuts, Says Cramer

In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer points out that tech stocks often perform well when the Federal Reserve maintains high interest rates and the economy slows down. However, when the Fed cuts rates, as it did recently, Wall Street shifts its focus to companies that can show significant earnings growth due to these lower rates. This may seem confusing, but in the stock market, cash is limited, and it's currently flowing into companies that would struggle without the rate cuts. While many stocks initially rose after the cut, they couldn't maintain those gains, leading to a market decline.

"The thing is, these tech stocks tend to be winners when the Fed keeps rates high and the economy slows. But when the Fed slams on the accelerator, as it did today, Wall Street bands together and piles into the companies that can post big earnings gains with much lower interest rates. Now, that may sound strange to you. Obviously, the real world makes no distinction between a company that does well all the time and one that does extremely well some of the time. However, in the crazy world of the stock market, we only have so much cash to go around, and right now, it's flowing into companies that would have been doomed in a world where the Fed didn't start cutting rates. These companies have stocks that are much prized right now, so the money funnels into them. Everything else went up but couldn't stay up after the rate cut. These did stay up; unfortunately, there aren't enough of them to allow the averages to close in the black. That's why we close in the red."

Cramer questions whether all tech stocks are now weaker and suggests that not every company will suffer the same fate. He believes there are still standout stocks in the tech sector that can thrive regardless of economic conditions, even if they don’t perform well on days when the market dips. These companies help larger businesses operate more efficiently, and there's always a demand for that kind of support, indicating that some tech players will continue to shine.

"So, is every player doomed to the same small part? Are the stocks of all tech companies weaker now? Can nothing transcend that status? Like when I went out for Bye Bye Birdie or Guys and Dolls in high school, I mean, first, no publicly traded company would ever be that low. I was totally expendable, other than as Lieutenant Rooney in ARS Gold Lace, where I don't think I ever spoke more than a few words. But there will be stocks that shine even in tech with rates coming down. However, we come out here to find legitimate stars that can thrive regardless of the economy, and they don't do that well on days like today. Many of these outfits are about helping big companies do more with less, and there's always demand for that. They're not big players; you bring in these guys to bridge the gap and perform better with fewer people."

Jim Cramer: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Drives Profit Growth Despite Slowing Sales

Jim Cramer also highlights that artificial intelligence is a crucial factor in today's market. Companies using AI can enhance their profit margins, increasing earnings even amid declining sales. This indicates that AI can drive profitability without needing to boost sales.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 108

Jim Cramer pointed out that after a tumultuous year, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), a favorite chip maker and a key part of his investment portfolio, is essentially unchanged for 2024. He noted that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of the few chipmakers competing with Nvidia in the artificial intelligence sector. Despite this, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has dropped about 80 points since its peak earlier this spring, leading Cramer to conclude that something isn’t quite right with the situation.

"After a roller coaster year, AMD, one of our favorite chip makers and a core holding in my travel trust, is basically flat for 2024. Remember, AMD is the only chipmaker that comes close to Nvidia in the artificial intelligence space, yet now the stock's down roughly 80 points from its high this spring. Something’s wrong here."

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a strong positive outlook, highlighted by its impressive Q2 2024 performance, which surpassed analyst expectations with significant revenue growth fueled by high demand in the data center and gaming markets. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has effectively increased its market share in the EPYC server processor segment, benefiting from the rising need for cloud computing and AI applications.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)'s latest EPYC processors give it a competitive edge in high-performance computing, while the positive reception of its Radeon graphics cards shows its strong position in the gaming industry. Strategic partnerships with major cloud service providers enhance Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)'s market presence and create new revenue opportunities, especially in AI and machine learning.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s ongoing focus on innovation and research and development helps it stay competitive in both CPU and GPU markets. Recent announcements about new product launches and collaborations in the AI sector have further boosted investor confidence, reinforcing a strong outlook for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Baron Technology Fund stated the following regarding Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a global fabless semiconductor company focusing on high performance computing technology, software, and products including CPUs,9 GPUs, FPGAs,10 and others. Shares of AMD remain volatile, and after a strong run earlier in the year, the stock fell during the quarter as investors continue to wrestle with AMD’s competitive positioning in the AI compute market relative to NVIDIA, who continues to strengthen its full-system solution offerings at a rapid pace. AMD also updated its MI300 GPU chip revenue expectations for the full year to “greater than $4 billion” vs. prior $3.5 billion, which disappointed the market a bit relative to high expectations. Over the long-term, we believe AMD, with its unique chiplet-based architecture and open-source software ecosystem, will play a meaningful role in the rapidly growing AI compute market, where customers don’t want to be locked into a single vendor and AMD offers a compelling total-cost-of-ownership proposition, especially in inferencing workloads. Simultaneously, we believe AMD will continue to take share from Intel within traditional data center CPUs, which, while now a slower growth market, is likely to see a near-term refresh as data centers look for ways to improve energy efficiency and optimize existing footprints.”

