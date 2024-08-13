Jim Click's 2006 Ford Mustang FR500C Race Car Hits Bring a Trailer Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A factory-built Grand-Am Cup competitor with low mileage and recent maintenance.

A rare and highly coveted 2006 Ford Mustang FR500C race car, previously campaigned by the renowned Jim Click Racing team, is now available for bidding on Bring a Trailer. This factory-built race car was designed for the Grand-Am Cup series and has a storied history in motorsport, having competed in the 2007 Koni Challenge and other racing events. With only 3,400 miles on the odometer, this well-maintained race car represents a unique opportunity for collectors and racing enthusiasts alike.

A Purpose-Built Racing Machine

The FR500C was developed by Ford Racing as a dedicated competition vehicle, engineered specifically for endurance racing in the Grand-Am Cup series. Powered by a 5.0-liter DOHC ‘Cammer’ V8 engine, factory-rated at over 400 horsepower, this Mustang delivers impressive performance on the track. The power is channeled to the rear wheels through a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission and an 8.8-inch rear axle with a 3.55:1 gear ratio, ensuring quick acceleration and robust handling.

This particular FR500C, chassis #05024, is equipped with numerous racing features that enhance its performance and durability. The car boasts Brembo front disc brakes with slotted rotors, three-way adjustable Koni shocks, ride-height adjustable coilovers, adjustable caster/camber plates, and an adjustable anti-roll bar. These components provide the car with precise handling and braking capabilities, crucial for competitive racing.

Race-Ready Features

The exterior of the Mustang is finished in white with sponsorship decals and striking red stripes, giving it an unmistakable racing livery. Additional equipment includes driving lights, a rear wing, dual exhaust outlets, white “53” decals, and front and rear tow hook rings. The car rides on 18-inch BBS wheels wrapped in 275/35 Hoosier and Continental racing tires, providing optimal grip and stability on the track.

Inside, the race-prepped cockpit features a single Sparco Evo race seat with a multi-point harness, ensuring the driver is securely positioned during high-speed maneuvers. The interior is further equipped with a Grand-Am-specification roll cage, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a fire-suppression system, and toggle switches on the center stack for easy access to essential controls. The quick-release Alcantara-wrapped Sparco steering wheel frames an AiM MXL digital display, which provides the driver with critical information during a race. The digital odometer currently shows 3,400 miles and 163 hours of run time, indicating the car's limited but eventful use.

Recent Maintenance and Condition

In preparation for the sale, Crown Concepts performed several maintenance tasks to ensure the car is in top condition. The oil pressure sensor and battery were replaced, the shift linkage was adjusted, and the brakes were bled. Additionally, the oil and transmission fluid were changed, further enhancing the car's readiness for track use.

A Unique Opportunity

Offered on a bill of sale in Arizona, this 2006 Ford Mustang FR500C presents a rare chance to own a piece of racing history. With its factory-built racing pedigree, low mileage, and recent maintenance, this Mustang is ready to return to the track or become a centerpiece in a collector’s garage. For those passionate about motorsport and Ford's rich racing heritage, this FR500C is an opportunity not to be missed.

This great car is being sold by Crown Concepts. In addition to selling cars, Crown Concepts offers a host of services from track support to storage. Visit their website to learn more.

