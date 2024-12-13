Jiangxi Rimag Group And 2 Other Top Insider-Owned Growth Stocks

As global markets continue to experience mixed performances, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs while others such as the Russell 2000 decline, growth stocks have emerged as standout performers. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership often attract attention due to their potential for aligned interests between management and shareholders. This article explores Jiangxi Rimag Group and two other notable insider-owned growth stocks that may be of interest in today's market landscape.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 27% 24.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 131.1% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.4% 110.9% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.6% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. operates medical imaging centers in China and has a market cap of HK$20.38 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Medical Labs & Research segment, amounting to CN¥812.85 million.

Insider Ownership: 24.3%

Jiangxi Rimag Group is poised for significant growth, with earnings forecasted to rise 71.84% annually and revenue expected to grow by 30% per year, outpacing the Hong Kong market. Despite a low return on equity projection of 9.7%, no substantial insider trading activity has been reported recently. Recent board changes include the retirement of several directors and supervisors without any noted disagreements, ensuring stability in governance transitions.

SEHK:2522 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a company engaged in the mining of gold and non-ferrous metals, with a market capitalization of CN¥28.49 billion.

Operations: Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its operations in gold and non-ferrous metal mining.

Insider Ownership: 16.1%