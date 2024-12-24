Jiangsu Lopal Tech And 2 Insider-Favored Growth Stocks To Consider

In a week marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainty, global markets experienced broad-based declines, with U.S. stocks notably impacted by the Fed's rate cut announcement and revised forecasts for 2025. Amidst this backdrop of economic volatility, investors often seek companies where insiders hold significant ownership stakes, as this can signal confidence in the company's long-term prospects and align interests with shareholders.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.9%
|
39.9%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
37.3%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.3%
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
29.7%
|
24.8%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
31.7%
|
Pharma Mar (BME:PHM)
|
11.8%
|
56.2%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.5%
|
Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270)
|
17.2%
|
131.1%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
66.7%
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
Jiangsu Lopal Tech
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of lithium iron phosphate cathode materials and environmental protection fine chemicals for vehicles in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥6.75 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue through its activities in the development, production, and sale of lithium iron phosphate cathode materials and vehicle-focused environmental protection fine chemicals both domestically and internationally.
Insider Ownership: 35.8%
Jiangsu Lopal Tech demonstrates potential as a growth company with high insider ownership. Despite a net loss of CNY 302.79 million for the first nine months of 2024, it shows improved performance compared to the previous year. Revenue is forecasted to grow at 25.7% annually, outpacing market averages, though return on equity remains low at an expected 17.4%. Recent equity offerings raised HKD 550 million, indicating strategic financial maneuvers amidst shareholder dilution concerns.
-
-
Inforich
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Inforich Inc. provides portable power bank sharing services in Japan and has a market cap of ¥41.91 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Charge Spot Business, amounting to ¥9.76 billion.
Insider Ownership: 19.1%
Inforich is trading significantly below its estimated fair value and has become profitable this year, with earnings forecasted to grow at 30.7% annually, outpacing the JP market. Revenue growth is also expected to exceed 26% per year. Despite high share price volatility recently, insider ownership remains stable with no substantial trading activity reported in the past three months. Recent board meetings discuss acquiring Trim Inc., potentially expanding Inforich's business operations further.
-
-
Posiflex Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Posiflex Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial computers and peripheral equipment in Taiwan, the United States, and internationally, with a market cap of NT$26.53 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include NT$7 billion from the United States and NT$2.51 billion from domestic business operations.
Insider Ownership: 10%
Posiflex Technology's earnings have grown by 38.8% over the past year, with forecasts indicating continued significant annual growth of 27.54%, surpassing the TW market's 19.2%. Revenue is expected to grow at 14.6% annually, faster than the TW market but below a high-growth threshold of 20%. Despite recent share price volatility, insider ownership remains stable without substantial trading activity in the last three months. Recent earnings reports show increased sales and net income compared to last year.
-
-
