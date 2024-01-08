Advertisement
Canada markets open in 8 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,937.55
    +66.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,697.24
    +8.56 (+0.18%)
     

  • DOW

    37,466.11
    +25.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7478
    -0.0007 (-0.10%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.65
    -1.16 (-1.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    58,365.73
    -363.97 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,036.50
    -13.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,951.14
    -6.59 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    16,441.50
    -18.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.35
    -0.78 (-5.52%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,689.61
    -33.46 (-0.43%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,377.42
    +89.12 (+0.27%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6834
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     
ASK THE EXPERT:

TOP TIPS FOR BUILDING YOUR 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN

Experts say now's a good time to re-evaluate your investment strategies as conditions evolve

Jewellery maker Pandora beats sales, profit forecasts on strong Q4

Reuters
·1 min read
A view of a Pandora sign on one of the branches of Danish jewellery maker Pandora in central Copenhagen

OSLO (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Sunday its revenue growth and earnings in 2023 had exceeded the group's expectation, lifted by strong demand and "solid profitability" in the final months of the year.

The company, known for its bracelets and charms, said organic sales grew by 12% year-on-year in the October-December period, lifting annual growth to 8% and exceeding the company's own full-year forecast of 5%-6% made in early November.

Prior to November, Pandora had forecast full-year organic sales growth of 2%-5%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)