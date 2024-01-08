Jewellery maker Pandora beats sales, profit forecasts on strong Q4

A view of a Pandora sign on one of the branches of Danish jewellery maker Pandora in central Copenhagen

OSLO (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Sunday its revenue growth and earnings in 2023 had exceeded the group's expectation, lifted by strong demand and "solid profitability" in the final months of the year.

The company, known for its bracelets and charms, said organic sales grew by 12% year-on-year in the October-December period, lifting annual growth to 8% and exceeding the company's own full-year forecast of 5%-6% made in early November.

Prior to November, Pandora had forecast full-year organic sales growth of 2%-5%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)