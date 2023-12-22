New Jersey man wins $1 million in Powerball, one number off from claiming $535 million jackpot

A New Jersey man came within one digit of claiming the $535 million Powerball jackpot earlier this month, but the lottery player still walked away with $1 million before taxes.

The player, identified as Joseph W., played Powerball using the Jackpocket app on December 13.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 3, 8, 41, 56, 64, and the Powerball was 17.

Joseph just missed the Powerball, but he told Jackpocket he has a lot of plans with the money he did win.

Joseph told Jackpocket he has decided to distribute his money among his wife, kids, and grandkids. Joseph told Jackpocket winning the $1 million jackpot still has yet to set in for him, but he is grateful that he has won the money.

Joseph W. and his wife holding his $1 million check

You can play Powerball online?

If you do not want to play Powerball in the store, you can download the Jackpocket app and play online.

Joseph told Jackpocket team officials that he has been using the app since 2020 and hasn't switched courses.

"We're so proud to celebrate this New Jersey Powerball winner," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient, and we are thrilled when we get to celebrate a major win like this one."

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by a $535 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about one in 24.9.

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Jersey man was one number away from winning $535M from Powerball