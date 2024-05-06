JEP Holdings (Catalist:1J4) shareholders have earned a 17% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term JEP Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:1J4) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 115% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 12% in about a quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

JEP Holdings' earnings per share are down 6.8% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It is not great to see that revenue has dropped by 4.9% per year over five years. It certainly surprises us that the share price is up, but perhaps a closer examination of the data will yield answers.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that JEP Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over one year. However, that falls short of the 17% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JEP Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for JEP Holdings you should be aware of.

