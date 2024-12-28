JDC Group (ETR:JDC) shareholders have earned a 27% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the JDC Group AG (ETR:JDC) share price has soared 225% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.



To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, JDC Group moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

XTRA:JDC Earnings Per Share Growth December 28th 2024

It is of course excellent to see how JDC Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that JDC Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over one year. However, that falls short of the 27% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

