JD.com rises on new buyback plan

JD (NASDAQ:JD).com shares rose around 4.65% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce giant announced a new share repurchase program.

The company's board of directors approved the plan, effective September 2024, allowing JD.com to buy back up to $5 billion worth of its shares over the next 36 months, with the program set to conclude in August 2027.

The move is seen as a strong signal of confidence from the company.

JD.com's buyback strategy has been a key factor in maintaining investor interest, particularly in a market where tech companies are increasingly returning capital to shareholders.

Citi analysts had anticipated the announcement, recently placing JD.com on a 30-day upside Catalyst Watch in anticipation of a new buyback plan.

They highlighted the company's rapid utilization of previous buyback authorizations, noting that JD.com had exhausted its $3 billion repurchase program announced in March 2024 within just five months.

"JD is among the notable ones that have stepped up their buyback pace aggressively," the bank said in its note last week. "After utilizing US$2.1bn out of its previous 2020-21 US$3bn buyback program as of Mar this year, it took only ~5months for JD to fully utilize the latest US$3bn REPO authorized and announced in March 2024, demonstrating JD's commitment towards shareholder return.

"Given there is no outstanding amount left in any of JD's REPO programs, we believe it is highly likely that JD seeks board approval and announces a new buyback program between now and the 3Q24E result print – this would support the share price, hence we open a 30-day positive Catalyst Watch," they added.

With a substantial cash reserve of $20.2 billion, Citi maintained a Buy rating on JD.com, viewing the stock as attractively priced.

