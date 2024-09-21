Is JD.com (JD) the Best Affordable Stock To Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Affordable Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we will look at where JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) ranks among the best affordable stocks to buy right now.

The stock market appears to be at a turning point. While major indexes are still hovering near record levels, there’s been increased volatility this earnings season. Stocks tied to artificial intelligence and semiconductors, once investor darlings, have seen significant sell-offs. With the approaching presidential election, and shifting Federal Reserve policies, uncertainty might be the central theme this autumn.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, a key report from the Labor Department, revealed that job openings dropped to 7.67 million in July, a decrease of 237,000 from June’s revised figure and the lowest since January 2021. This decline reduced the ratio of job openings per available worker to just under 1.1, a significant drop from its peak of over 2-to-1 in early 2022. The data is expected to support the Federal Reserve’s anticipated move to begin lowering interest rates at their upcoming September 17-18 meeting.

Michael Yoshikami, CEO of Destination Wealth Management, believes the U.S. Federal Reserve could make a significant 50 basis point rate cut without unsettling the markets. His comments align with Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, who recently suggested the Fed should consider a half-point cut, arguing that the central bank’s prior tightening moves were excessive. While Yoshikami acknowledged that such a large cut might fuel recession fears, he emphasized that concerns are exaggerated. He also noted that the recent market sell-off, which marked the S&P 500’s worst week since March 2023, followed a period of “massive profits” in the prior month. Despite a turbulent start, August saw gains across major indexes, and September is typically a slower trading period.

Thanos Papasavvas, founder and chief investment officer of ABP Invest, acknowledged growing concerns about a potential economic downturn. ABP recently raised its recession probability for the U.S. to 30%, up from 25% in June, though Papasavvas described the risk as “relatively contained.” He emphasized that key economic indicators, such as manufacturing and unemployment rates, remain “resilient.”

On another front, U.S. factories continued to experience a slowdown in August, raising concerns about the direction of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management’s monthly survey of purchasing managers showed that only 47.2% reported growth for the month, falling below the 50% threshold that signals expansion. Although this was slightly higher than July’s 46.8%, it missed the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 47.9%.

Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee stated:

“While still in contraction territory, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted slower compared to last month. Demand continues to be weak, output declined, and inputs stayed accommodative.”

Despite the index indicating contraction in manufacturing, Fiore noted that a reading above 42.5% typically suggests overall economic expansion. Last month’s weaker-than-expected report triggered a sharp market downturn, leading to an 8.5% drop in the S&P 500 before a partial recovery. Following the latest ISM data release on September 3, stocks continued to fall, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 500 points.

Our Methodology

To create our list of the best affordable stocks to buy, we used stock screeners to identify undervalued stocks with forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 15 as of September 16, all of which are also favored by analysts. This selection is based on the popularity of these stocks among the 912 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. The list is arranged in ascending order, according to the number of hedge funds holding each stock.

At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

The Biggest Supply Chain Company to Know

A wide and imposing view of a supply chain distribution center, illustrating the company's technology capabilities.

Forward P/E Ratio as of September 16: 6.42

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 59

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is a leading internet giant specializing in supply chain-based technology, offering a wide range of products, including computers, communication and consumer electronics, home appliances, and general merchandise. Although online retail remains JD.com’s primary revenue and earnings driver, the company’s logistics division is seeing significant growth, fueled by the global economic recovery.

In its second-quarter 2024 earnings, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) showcased strong growth, reporting $40.1 billion in revenue, supported by solid performance across key business areas. Operational improvements led to a significant rise in adjusted operating income, reaching $1.6 billion, and boosting the profit margin to 5%, up from 3% the previous year. The company also saw a 29% increase in operating cash flow, totaling $6.98 billion compared to $5.43 billion the year prior.

Morgan Stanley recently reaffirmed its Equalweight rating on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) with a price target of $28. This comes on the heels of JD.com’s announcement of a new $5 billion share buyback program, set to begin in September 2024 and run through August 2027. The buyback is expected to support the stock price, especially following Walmart’s full divestment of its JD stake.

By the end of the second quarter, 59 hedge funds held stakes in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), according to Insider Monkey’s database.

Ariel Investments’ Ariel Global Fund discussed JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in its Q1 2024 investor letter, stating:

“We initiated a position in China-based technology-driven E-commerce company, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD). The brand has long been known across the region as a superior online shopping channel due to its unique first-party model and unparalleled fulfillment service underpinned by JD Logistics. Yet, a challenging macro environment drove shares lower as shoppers began seeking bargains. In response, the company made significant investments in elevating its third-party merchant platform to enhance its variety of product offerings and price competitiveness for consumers. We believe these actions will yield an improved product mix, stronger top-line growth and margin expansion on a go-forward basis.”

Overall JD ranks 6th on our list of the best affordable stocks to buy. While we recognize the potential of JD as an investment, we believe certain deeply undervalued AI stocks offer greater prospects for higher returns in a shorter period. If you’re seeking an AI stock with even more promise than JD and trading at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

