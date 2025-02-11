JB Hi-Fi First Half 2025 Earnings: EPS: AU$2.61 (vs AU$2.42 in 1H 2024)

JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) First Half 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$5.67b (up 9.8% from 1H 2024).

Net income: AU$285.4m (up 8.0% from 1H 2024).

Profit margin: 5.0% (in line with 1H 2024).

EPS: AU$2.61 (up from AU$2.42 in 1H 2024).

JB Hi-Fi Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.6% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are down 2.0% from a week ago.

Valuation

Our analysis of these results suggests JB Hi-Fi may be overvalued based on 6 important criteria we look at. To access our thorough examination of analyst consensus click here and discover the expected future direction of the company.

