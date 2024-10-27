Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): Among the Best Stocks to Buy for High Returns in 2024

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best Stocks to Buy for High Returns in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stands against the other stocks to buy for high returns.

The broader market reached new record highs on October 11, driven by financial stocks posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Adding to investor optimism is the recent decline in U.S. inflation, which dropped to 2.4% in September, moving closer to the Federal Reserve's 2% target. This has fueled hopes of a potential quarter-point rate cut at the Fed’s November meeting. As of October 16, the S&P 500 stood at 5842.47, only eight months after surpassing the 5,000 mark for the first time. Additionally, the September Consumer Price Index revealed a sharper-than-expected rise in consumer prices. However, Omair Sharif, president of Inflation Insights, told Yahoo Finance that while inflation data exceeded expectations, housing inflation is beginning to cool. He also noted a significant decline in food prices since the post-COVID surge, suggesting there are several positive trends to take away from the current market situation.

Adding to that, Carson Group's chief market strategist, Ryan Detrick, believes the current bull market is still in its early stages, with more gains to come. However, he doesn’t foresee a repeat of the strong returns seen in 2023 and 2024, when the S&P 500 rose 24% and 22%, respectively. Instead, Detrick expects more moderate growth, noting that the average gain for stocks in the third year of a bull market is around 8%, aligning with the typical annual return.

Meanwhile, Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, highlighted that one of the most striking aspects of the current bull market is how few investors believed in it from the start:

"I think it's important to preface it with when it started, no one believed it. They just thought it was a bear market rally. And then they doubted that it had legs, and then it was just seven stocks. And now, all of a sudden, it is powerful. And I think the momentum is continuing. You got the rate cycle, you got broadening out, we have wind at our sails, and this bull market should last at least another 12, maybe 18 months."

On another front, strategists warn that future market gains will hinge on identifying sectors with strong earnings growth. As Artificial Intelligence becomes a key driver of market performance, attention will turn to its impact on profitability across various industries. UBS notes that October has historically been the most volatile month for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 showing an average volatility of 26% in October over the past 40 years, compared to 22% in other months. Given the current geopolitical uncertainties and concerns around export controls, the bank anticipates increased volatility in tech stocks in the near term.

