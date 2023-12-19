Jatcorp Limited's (ASX:JAT) Price Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think Jatcorp Limited's (ASX:JAT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Retail Distributors industry in Australia is very similar. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Jatcorp's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Jatcorp certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. Those who are bullish on Jatcorp will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Jatcorp will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Jatcorp's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 68% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 3.5% drop in revenue in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.4% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Jatcorp's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look at Jatcorp revealed its shrinking revenues over the medium-term haven't impacted the P/S as much as we anticipated, given the industry is set to grow. When we see revenue heading backwards in the context of growing industry forecasts, it'd make sense to expect a possible share price decline on the horizon, sending the moderate P/S lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Jatcorp (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

