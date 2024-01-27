Jaspreet Singh Says These 7 Habits Keep The Majority of Americans Poor

Jaspreet Singh / Jaspreet Singh

Certain habits could be holding you back financially and keeping you poor. The goal is determining which actions are holding you back from saving money. Financial guru Jaspreet Singh frequently weighs in on matters of fiscal responsibility, and did so in a recent YouTube video.

What are the seven habits keeping the majority of Americans poor, according to Singh?

1. Driving An Expensive Car: Premium Gas, Insurance, and Maintenance

When you have an expensive car, you have to spend money on premium gas, insurance, and maintenance. The expenses associated with a fancy car will add up quickly and hurt your bank account. You spend more money on everything associated with your vehicle, so you have less to invest in your future.

You drive around a vehicle that’s losing money every single month. You’re spending money on something that won’t build your future. You should invest the funds allocated to your monthly car payments into the stock market to help you retire more comfortably. Singh doesn’t want you spending money on a depreciating asset like a vehicle.

2. You Treat Your Home Like a Savings Account

Singh argued that the home you live in isn’t a true asset since you’re purchasing this home as a place to stay in. It’s not technically an investment since you’re living in this residence instead of renting it out. You must spend money on your mortgage and all the costs tied to home ownership.

Singh wants you to treat your home like a liability so that you can continue investing money outside of your primary residence. You don’t want to stretch yourself too thin by applying for a mortgage that consumes most of your household income.

3. You Wait Too Long To Start Investing

Singh stressed the importance of getting compound interest on your side so that your money grows for you over time. It’s easy to let life get in the way as you get your first job and settle down by building a family. You don’t want to get caught up in a trap where you keep on putting off investing.

4. You Act Like An Influencer

While an influencer typically gets paid to flaunt their possessions, the average person will spend money on luxury items that keep them broke. If you’re not getting paid to wear high-end brands, you should think twice about spending the money on them. If you’re struggling with your bills, you should be focused on your investments instead of trying to look rich.

5. You’re Counting Pennies Instead of Dollars

Singh pointed out how people will worry about spending money on a cup of coffee instead of chasing the big financial wins. He urges viewers to go after the bigger issues like housing and transportation when trying to save money.

6. Buying What You Deserve Instead of What You Can Afford

Singh pointed out that many people will act like they deserve to have expensive items — even though they can’t afford them. Instead of telling yourself that you deserve these treats, you should stick to the realities of what your bank account can afford. If you can’t afford something, you shouldn’t buy it.

7. Having a Broke Mindset

Singh discussed how too many people get too emotional about wealth instead of trying to learn from financial success stories. He wants viewers to focus on trying to understand success instead of getting upset by the results of others who have achieved tremendous things.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jaspreet Singh Says These 7 Habits Keep The Majority of Americans Poor