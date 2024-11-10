Jared Goff contract details: Where Lions star ranks among NFL's highest-paid QBs

When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff as part of the Matthew Stafford trade during the 2021 NFL offseason, many wondered how long the former No. 1 pick would be the team's top quarterback.
Goff led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl 53 appearance against the New England Patriots in 2019 but saw Sean McVay's confidence in him erode over the next couple of seasons. The trade gave Goff a fresh start and while his first season in Detroit wasn't entirely smooth, he eventually regained his form as a quality starter under Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson's tutelage.
Goff helped lead the Lions to the NFC Championship Game during the 2024 NFL playoffs, and that was enough to earn him a lucrative contract extension. The deal ties Goff to Detroit through his age-34 season and should keep the team's Super Bowl window open.
How much is Goff making as a part of his new contract? Here's what to know about Goff's salary, cap hits and where he ranks among the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks in 2024.
NFL TRADE DEADLINE WINNERS, LOSERS: Cowboys confuse as contenders take flight
Jared Goff contract details
Goff signed a four-year extension with the Lions during the 2024 NFL offseason that will pay him up to $212 million. Below is a breakdown of the deal's basics, per Spotrac.com.
-
Term: 4 years
-
Total value: $212 million
-
Average annual value (AAV): $53 million
-
Guaranteed money: $170.6 million
Goff's deal makes him the sixth-highest-paid quarterback league-wide in terms of AAV. He is rated just behind Tua Tagovailoa ($53.1 million AAV) and ahead of Justin Herbert ($52.5 million AAV).
This is the second lucrative extension that Goff has signed during his NFL career. He originally signed a four-year, $134 million deal with the Rams during the 2019 offseason, after his lone Super Bowl appearance to date.
Goff is set to have $401.6 million in career earnings when his contract expires following the 2028 season.
ZA'DARIUS SMITH TRADE: Winners & losers as Lions land Aidan Hutchinson replacement
What is Jared Goff's 2024 salary?
Goff has a base salary of just over $2.6 million in 2024, but his cap hit is much larger than that at just over $27.2 million. Below is a look at Goff's base salary by year, per Spotrac.com:
-
2024: $2.6 million
-
2025: $18 million
-
2026: $55 million
-
2027: $40 million
-
2028: $39 million
And here is how much Goff will count against the Lions' salary cap through the 2028 NFL season:
-
2024: $27.2 million
-
2025: $32.6 million
-
2026: $69.6 million
-
2027: $54.6 million
-
2028: $61.6 million
Goff's base salaries and cap charges in the latter years of his contract could eventually change, as the Lions may extend him, restructure his deal or add void years to it to defray his cost.
SAINTS COACHING SEARCH: A closer look after Dennis Allen firing, Marshon Lattimore trade
Highest-paid NFL QBs
Several metrics can be used to measure the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. AAV (average annual value), total guarantees, and total contract value are the most popular among them, with AAV showing the best estimate of a quarterback's yearly value.
Below is a look at where Goff's deal rankings among the rest of the NFL's best compensated signal-caller.
AAV
Goff is one of nine NFL quarterback's making at least $50 million in AAV on his contract. Dak Prescott ($60 million) is currently the NFL's highest-paid quarterback in terms of AAV.
-
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $60 million
-
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $55 million
-
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $55 million
-
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: $55 million
-
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: $53.1 million
-
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $53 million
-
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $52.5 million
-
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $52 million
-
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51 million
-
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $46.1 million
HIGHEST-PAID NFL PLAYERS: Ranking the top NFL contracts for 2024 season
Guaranteed money
Prescott also leads the NFL in guaranteed money on his contract. The Cowboys put him $1 million ahead of Deshaun Watson as part of the mega-deal they signed before the 2024 NFL season.
-
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $231 million
-
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $230 million
-
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $219.01 million
-
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $218.74 million
-
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $200 million
-
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $185 million
-
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $179.4 million
-
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $170.61 million
-
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: $167.17 million
-
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: $160.3 million
Total contract value
Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in total contract value, as the full value of his 10-year pact with the Chiefs is $450 million. Goff's contract does not crack the 10 largest deals overall, as his four-year pact will pay him $212 million.
-
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $450 million
-
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $275 million
-
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $275 million
-
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $262.5 million
-
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $260 million
-
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $258.04 million
-
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $255 million
-
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $240 million
-
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $230.5 million
-
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $230 million
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jared Goff contract details: How much is Lions QB making in 2024?