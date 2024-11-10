Jared Goff contract details: Where Lions star ranks among NFL's highest-paid QBs

When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff as part of the Matthew Stafford trade during the 2021 NFL offseason, many wondered how long the former No. 1 pick would be the team's top quarterback.

Goff led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl 53 appearance against the New England Patriots in 2019 but saw Sean McVay's confidence in him erode over the next couple of seasons. The trade gave Goff a fresh start and while his first season in Detroit wasn't entirely smooth, he eventually regained his form as a quality starter under Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson's tutelage.

Goff helped lead the Lions to the NFC Championship Game during the 2024 NFL playoffs, and that was enough to earn him a lucrative contract extension. The deal ties Goff to Detroit through his age-34 season and should keep the team's Super Bowl window open.

How much is Goff making as a part of his new contract? Here's what to know about Goff's salary, cap hits and where he ranks among the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks in 2024.

Jared Goff contract details

Goff signed a four-year extension with the Lions during the 2024 NFL offseason that will pay him up to $212 million. Below is a breakdown of the deal's basics, per Spotrac.com.

Term : 4 years

Total value : $212 million

Average annual value (AAV) : $53 million

Guaranteed money: $170.6 million

Goff's deal makes him the sixth-highest-paid quarterback league-wide in terms of AAV. He is rated just behind Tua Tagovailoa ($53.1 million AAV) and ahead of Justin Herbert ($52.5 million AAV).

This is the second lucrative extension that Goff has signed during his NFL career. He originally signed a four-year, $134 million deal with the Rams during the 2019 offseason, after his lone Super Bowl appearance to date.

Goff is set to have $401.6 million in career earnings when his contract expires following the 2028 season.

What is Jared Goff's 2024 salary?

Goff has a base salary of just over $2.6 million in 2024, but his cap hit is much larger than that at just over $27.2 million. Below is a look at Goff's base salary by year, per Spotrac.com:

2024 : $2.6 million

2025 : $18 million

2026 : $55 million

2027 : $40 million

2028: $39 million

And here is how much Goff will count against the Lions' salary cap through the 2028 NFL season:

2024 : $27.2 million

2025 : $32.6 million

2026 : $69.6 million

2027 : $54.6 million

2028: $61.6 million

Goff's base salaries and cap charges in the latter years of his contract could eventually change, as the Lions may extend him, restructure his deal or add void years to it to defray his cost.