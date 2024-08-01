Japan's Mitsubishi Q1 net profit up 12% y/y on asset sales, weaker yen

The company logo of Mitsubishi Motors is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi posted a 12% year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit to 354.4 billion yen ($2.37 billion) on Thursday thanks to asset sales and weaker yen, beating estimates.

Mitsubishi had been expected to post a net profit of 290.8 billion yen, according to a LSEG poll of analysts, beating the forecast thanks to the sale of two metallurgical coal mines and depreciation of the yen.

($1 = 149.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)