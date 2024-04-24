Japan's 10-year bond yield hits 5-month high ahead of BOJ meeting

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yield hit a five-month high on Wednesday as the market braced for any signals of another rate hike at the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting this week.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.89%, its highest since Nov. 11. The five-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.495%.

The BOJ is expected to project that inflation will stay around its 2% target for the next three years in new forecasts, signalling its readiness to raise interest rates again this year from current near-zero levels.

The two-year JGB yield, which is highly sensitive to the BOJ's policy, was flat at 0.3%, its highest level since July 2009.

The BOJ earlier in the day kept the amounts for its regular bond purchases intact.

"If the BOJ cuts the amounts of the regular bond buying, it may be able to slow the pace of the yen weakening," said Ataru Okumura, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The central bank made a historic shift out of negative interest rates last month but the yen has been trading at a near 34-year low on the back of expectations that the U.S. rates will remain higher for longer.

The market expects Japan's inflation will accelerate with the yen's weakness and rising oil prices, adding upward pressure on JGB yields, said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The break-even inflation rate, or the gap in the yields between the 10-year inflation-linked bonds and the 10-year JGBs, was last at 1.5575% on Wednesday, crossing the 10-year peak hit in November.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.660% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to 1.945%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sonia Cheema)