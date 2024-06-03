Japanese Exchange Growth Leaders With Up To 24% Insider Ownership

Amid a backdrop of mixed weekly returns and ongoing monetary policy adjustments, Japan's market landscape presents a nuanced picture for investors. The Nikkei 225 Index experienced a slight decline, while the broader TOPIX Index saw gains, reflecting varied investor sentiment and economic indicators. In this context, understanding the intrinsic value and growth potential of companies with significant insider ownership can offer insights into firms that potentially have more skin in the game, aligning leadership interests closely with shareholder value during uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 27.2% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 57.3% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.7% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.8% 44.6% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 24.8% 80.2% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 63.5% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 24.4% Soracom (TSE:147A) 17.2% 59.1% freee K.K (TSE:4478) 24% 82.6%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Daikokutenbussan Co., Ltd. operates discount stores and has a market capitalization of approximately ¥119.08 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue through the operation of discount retail stores.

Insider Ownership: 24.7%

Daikokutenbussan Ltd., a company with high insider ownership, shows promising growth metrics in the Japanese market. Recently, it announced a dividend of JPY 33 per share and expects significant increases in net sales to JPY 270.48 billion and profits to JPY 6.19 billion for FY ending May 2024. Earnings have surged by over 70% last year with forecasts suggesting robust annual growth of approximately 28.9% over the next three years, outpacing the broader Japanese market's average. However, its revenue growth at around 10.6% annually is modest compared to its earnings expansion.

TSE:2791 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rakuten Group, Inc. operates in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications sectors serving customers globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥1.75 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its operations in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications sectors globally.

Insider Ownership: 17.3%

Rakuten Group, a growth-oriented company with high insider ownership in Japan, is positioned for significant operational expansion. Recently, the firm projected double-digit revenue growth for 2024, excluding its securities division. Despite trading at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value and expecting robust earnings growth of 87.6% annually, concerns linger due to its low forecasted return on equity of 8.8%. Additionally, Rakuten successfully raised US$1.99 billion through a high-yield bond offering in April 2024.

TSE:4755 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Capcom Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company that specializes in planning, developing, manufacturing, selling, and distributing home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games globally with a market capitalization of approximately ¥1.21 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the sale and distribution of home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games across various international markets.

Insider Ownership: 11.5%

Capcom, a Japanese growth company with high insider ownership, has shown promising performance with an 18.1% increase in earnings over the past year. Its revenue and earnings growth are forecasted to outpace the Japanese market at 5.7% and 8.8% per year respectively. Despite this, its annual profit growth is not considered significantly high. Recent activities include a successful presentation at GDC 2024 and a strategic stock split in March, enhancing shareholder value without substantial insider trading reported recently.

TSE:9697 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

