Japanese Exchange Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership August 2024

Japan's stock markets have experienced significant volatility recently, driven by a rebounding yen and concerns over global growth. Despite this, the Nikkei 225 Index and the broader TOPIX Index managed to recoup much of their initial losses by the end of last week. In such a fluctuating environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing. These companies often exhibit strong alignment between management and shareholder interests, which can be crucial for navigating market uncertainties.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 59.7% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.8% 43.3% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.8% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 28.7% SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 32.8% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 21.8% 91.1% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 66.9% Astroscale Holdings (TSE:186A) 20.9% 90% AeroEdge (TSE:7409) 10.7% 28.5%

Click here to see the full list of 100 stocks from our Fast Growing Japanese Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Visional, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, offers human resources platform solutions in Japan and has a market cap of ¥329.74 billion.

Operations: Visional's revenue segments are primarily derived from its human resources platform solutions in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 39.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 11.2% p.a.

Visional, Inc. demonstrates strong growth potential with earnings forecasted to grow 11.2% annually and revenue expected to increase by 12.5% per year, outpacing the Japanese market average of 4.3%. The company is trading at a significant discount of 51.7% below its estimated fair value and has shown substantial profit growth of 74.3% over the past year. Additionally, Visional's Return on Equity is projected to reach a high level of 25.4% within three years, reflecting robust future profitability prospects without recent insider trading activity impacting confidence levels.

Story continues

TSE:4194 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lasertec Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥2.43 trillion.

Operations: The primary revenue segment for Lasertec Corporation is the design, manufacture, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment, generating ¥213.51 billion.

Insider Ownership: 12.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 19.4% p.a.

Lasertec Corporation has demonstrated robust growth, with earnings increasing by 28% over the past year and forecasted to grow at 19.4% per year, outpacing the Japanese market average of 8.7%. Despite a highly volatile share price recently, its revenue is expected to grow at 15.7% annually, faster than the market's 4.3%. Recent sales figures show significant performance improvements, particularly in the ACTIS Series. No substantial insider trading activity was reported in the last three months.

TSE:6920 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: LITALICO Inc. operates schools for learning and preschools in Japan with a market cap of ¥37.85 billion.

Operations: LITALICO generates revenue through its educational institutions focused on learning and preschool services in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 37.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 16.8% p.a.

LITALICO Inc. is forecasted to see revenue growth of 13.9% per year, outpacing the Japanese market average of 4.3%. Earnings are expected to grow at 16.8% annually, also above market averages, though profit margins have decreased from 10.6% last year to 7.4%. The company recently announced a private placement with UBS A London Branch for ¥26,572,650 and has a high level of debt alongside significant share price volatility over the past three months.

TSE:7366 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Make It Happen

Reveal the 100 hidden gems among our Fast Growing Japanese Companies With High Insider Ownership screener with a single click here.

Are any of these part of your asset mix? Tap into the analytical power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to get a 360-degree view on how they're shaping up.

Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.

Interested In Other Possibilities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include TSE:4194 TSE:6920 and TSE:7366.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com