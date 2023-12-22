Advertisement
Japan-US ties stronger than ever, minister says amid US Steel scrutiny

Reuters

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Industry Minister Ken Saito said on Friday that U.S.-Japanese ties were "stronger than ever", while declining to comment directly on the growing scrutiny in the United States over a proposed deal for Nippon Steel to buy U.S. Steel.

Speaking at a regularly scheduled press conference, Saito said he was aware of the statement by the U.S. National Economic Council Director that the purchase deserves "serious scrutiny" but that he would not comment directly on private deals. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)