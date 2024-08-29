Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.05%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Paper&Pulp, Mining and Chemical, Petroleum&Plastic sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were IHI Corp. (TYO:7013), which rose 3.20% or 192.00 points to trade at 6,189.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (TYO:9532) added 2.82% or 99.00 points to end at 3,615.00 and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (TYO:4568) was up 2.53% or 151.00 points to 6,131.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nidec Corp (TYO:6594), which fell 3.32% or 202.00 points to trade at 5,883.00 at the close. Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (TYO:7735) declined 2.84% or 315.00 points to end at 10,770.00 and SUMCO Corp. (TYO:3436) was down 2.57% or 43.50 points to 1,651.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2061 to 1546 and 253 ended unchanged.

Shares in IHI Corp. (TYO:7013) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.20% or 192.00 to 6,189.00. Shares in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (TYO:9532) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.82% or 99.00 to 3,615.00.

The Nikkei Volatility, which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was down 4.99% to 22.47.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.19% or 0.14 to $74.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.14% or 0.11 to hit $77.69 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.59% or 14.95 to trade at $2,552.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.03% to 144.62, while EUR/JPY rose 0.10% to 160.97.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 100.88.

