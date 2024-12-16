Japan October machinery orders rise on strong manufacturing sector

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 2.1% in October from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

That compared with a 1.2% rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 5.6%, versus a forecast for a 0.7% uptick, the Cabinet Office data showed.

By sector, core orders from manufacturers jumped 12.5% month-on-month in October, while those from non-manufacturers slipped 1.2% in the same month.

The Cabinet Office left its assessment of machinery orders for October unchanged, saying a recovery was pausing.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)