Some Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $90/T, down 7% Q/Q

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay global producers a premium of $90 per metric ton over the benchmark price for shipments in January to March, down 7% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $97 per ton paid in the October-December quarter and the initial offers of $95 made by producers.

Japan is Asia's major importer of the light metal, and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sonali Paul)